Here’s a wild date idea: A visit to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

How about a romantic stroll under the moonlight through the nocturnal animal kingdom or a gentle boat ride along the Amazonian River?

So you’ve already done candle-lit dinners, movie nights and even pottery-making together and now you’re thinking of where you should go on your next date.

If you plan to visit Singapore with your partner soon, why not visit Mandai Wildlife Reserve – Singapore’s unique nature and wildlife nature destination. Home to four wildlife parks, you and your partner will be in for a fun and wild exploration date!

Located in the northern part of Singapore and just 30 minutes away from the city center, you will find four world-renowned award-winning wildlife parks – Singapore Zoo, Bird Paradise, River Wonders, and Night Safari located in one destination.

Stroll under the stars at the Night Safari

Spice up your usual stroll in the park, with a twilight adventure exploring some nocturnal animals along the trails.

Open from 7:00 pm to 12:00 midnight daily, the Night Safari is the world’s first nocturnal zoo that offers an extraordinary after dark experience that will definitely be up there in the list of the best dates. You have the option to explore the park on foot or hop on a 30-minute tram ride with commentary that introduces the charismatic nocturnal creatures and also the importance of wildlife conservation. Here, you’ll see the world’s first sunda pangolin exhibit and other exhibits like the Naracoorte Cave, Tasmanian devil and walk-in civet.

Before you go on your exciting night adventure, why not visit Ulu Ulu Safari Restaurant at Night Safari for some good tasting local delights such as satay, chicken rice and BBQ prawns? You’re in for a unique dining experience reminiscent of the kampungs (villages) at the Ulu Ulu Safari Restaurant.

Go on a wild but romantic boat ride at River Wonders

What could be wilder and more romantic than a gentle boat ride along the rivers of the world for a date? Take your partner to the River Wonders if you want them to have a date they’ll never forget.

Visit Asia’s first and only river-themed wildlife park. Explore with your partner the different rivers of the world, get to meet the giant pandas and the charismatic gentle manatees at the Amazon Flooded Forest.

It’s an ultimate nature trip that will feed your mind, body, and soul. And you won’t be able to get enough of the giant pandas!

From now until March 17, 2024, visit the Secret Wild-erland experience at Night Safari and River Wonders! Presented in collaboration with NAKED, INC., a Japan-based digital immersive experience company, uncover the secrets of the night and the Amazon through interactive and illuminating displays across the two parks.

Don’t forget to also make your way to the Night Safari Tipi Tent, where you can enjoy special cocktails and light bites, under the dreamy Instagrammable aurora lights.

Try the TikTok famous Bird Test at the Bird Paradise

Have you seen the viral Bird Test on TikTok? This is how it works: you randomly point to a bird you spotted and see how your partner reacts. If he or she reacts with genuine interest then you’ve got yourself a keeper. Which better place to test this theory than at the Bird Paradise?

Here at Asia’s largest bird park, you can come up-close to more than 3,500 birds across 400 species. Maybe you can even start a new birding hobby together? Have fun seeking out the vibrant and unique birds from across Asia, Africa, South America to the Sub-antartic hemisphere. Bird Paradise’s beautiful walk-through open aviaries and mesmerizing waterfalls will take your breath away.

Don’t forget to book a bird feeding session and enjoy a “Disney” moment of free flying birds around you.

Continue your date and experience the animal presentations, keeper talks, feeding programmes, and behind-the-scenes tours.

Get to know each other’s spirit animal at the Singapore Zoo

What’s your partner’s favorite animal? And why is it interesting to talk about it? It’s because it can say something about someone’s personality. If a person loves a giraffe, for example, they’re likely confident and sophisticated. If they like tigers, they’re likely strong-willed and identify as an extrovert.

The 26-hectare rainforest environment of the Singapore Zoo is the perfect place to walk around and get to know each other. Make unique memories with each other like seeing the world’s first free-ranging orangutan habitat, having close encounters with creatures in the Fragile Forest, getting amazed by the majestic Elephants of Asia, and more.

If you get hungry, there are a lot of restaurants to choose from. Enjoy local dishes like chicken rice at Ah Meng Restaurant, or sustainable plant-based meals at Chawang Bistro. You can cap your meal with sweet treats from Ah Meng Bistro or Häagen-Dazs.

So, if this is looking like a wild idea to you, book a visit now to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve to experience a unique and picturesque date that you will both remember forever.

Tickets to all of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve parks are available to book via Klook. – Rappler.com

Photos by Mandai Wildlife Group