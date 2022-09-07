This doctor-prescribed medicine is your weapon against allergic rhinitis

Imagine this: It starts as an innocent nose itch… until the sneeze attacks start. You don’t know where or how, but an undetected allergen has regrettably fallen into your scope of breathing, triggering your dreaded allergic rhinitis. As you fight to stay in control of your sinuses, the rest of your senses start to act up. Your vision blurs from the tears, your breathing gets disrupted by your runny and itchy nose, and you start to feel lightheaded from all the forcible sneezing.

Sound familiar? Allergic rhinitis is not an easy cross to bear, and you are likely looking for a solution to ease these symptoms and to once again take control of your life. After all, studies have shown that allergic rhinitis can affect the quality of life – contributing particularly to insomnia, irritability, and difficulty in concentration. Unchecked allergic rhinitis can also cause other health issues to develop, including sinusitis, nasal polyps, and even middle ear infections.

Alleviate symptoms with one tablet

Be free from sneezes and sniffles with the antihistamine Cetirizine Dihydrochloride (Alnix) ready in your pocket. This number one, most-prescribed Cetirizine brand was formulated to stop allergy symptoms in its tracks.

Cetirizine Dihydrochloride (Alnix) is a medication that provides all-day relief to sufferers who are 12 years old and older in as fast as 15 minutes. The medicine counters allergy symptoms like sneezing, a runny and itchy nose, allergic conjunctivitis, and itchy or watery eyes, along with skin allergy symptoms like itching and rashes.



All it takes is one tablet to feel long-lasting relief throughout the day. The recommended dosage for Cetirizine Dihydrochloride (Alnix) is one tablet a day for seven days. It is preferred for users to take the medicine at nighttime, or as prescribed by their physician.

With Cetirizine Dihydrochloride (Alnix) tablets on hand at just P30 (SRP) per tablet, allergic rhinitis sufferers will be able to fight the cycle of symptoms and continue with their day confidently. Say goodbye to tissues, tears, and limitations.

Cetirizine Dihydrochloride (Alnix) is available for purchase online and in-store with leading drugstores nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.unilab.com.ph/products/alnix- tablet. – Rappler.com



If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

