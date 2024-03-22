Authorities arrest Arnie Teves in Timor-Leste | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Authorities in Timor-Leste arrest former congressman Arnolfo ‘Arnie’ Teves Jr, the alleged mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo in 2023. He’s nabbed in Dili Thursday, March 21, while playing golf.

Ramon Ang, the tycoon who will be rehabilitating the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, urges the public and the media to not expose the main gateway’s flaws. He says negative media coverage undermines the dignity of Filipino families and the nation.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities or PWDs will enjoy higher discounts for basic necessities and prime commodities starting March 25, 2024. There will be an additional 5% special discount for them.

A 62-year old-man in Massachusetts with end-stage renal disease becomes the first human to receive a new kidney from a genetically modified pig. The four-hour surgery was performed March 16 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Philippine weather bureau PAGASA announces Friday, March 22, the warm and dry season or ‘tag-init’ has begun. Filipinos often call this season ‘summer.’ – Rappler.com