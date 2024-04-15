Visayas
Infant dies of pertussis, dozens sick in Negros Occidental

Erwin Delilan

GET VAXXED. The Provincial Health Office of Negros Occidental ramps up the vaccination of infants and children against pertussis in EB Magalona town amid rising cases in the province.

Photo from EB MAGALONA PIO

Dr. Girlie Pinongan, provincial health chief, asks mothers to bring their children to the health centers to avail themselves of pentavalent vaccine

BACOLOD, Philippines – A one-month-old infant died of pertussis or whooping cough, while dozens of suspected cases of the respiratory illness are under observation in Negros Occidental province and its capital, Bacolod City.

Dr. Girlie Pinongan, provincial health chief, said on Monday, April 15, said that, aside from the lone death recorded, there were 4 confirmed cases and 26 suspected cases of pertussis.

The city health office of Bacolod, meanwhile, recorded 6 positive cases, while two cases are being validated by the the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Manila.

Pinongan advised the public to be cautious when going to crowded places. She said it would be a good protection to wear face masks.

She also asked mothers in Negros Occidental to bring their children – especially infants aged zero to 59 days old – to the health centers to avail themselves of pentavalent vaccine against pertussis.

The provincial government is procuring around 10,000 doses of pentavalent vaccines as soon as possible, Pinongan said.

On April 9, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez issued a joint public health advisory, cautioning Negrenses and Bacoleños about the rising pertussis cases.

The local chief executives asked private and public hospitals in Negros and Bacolod to set up fast lanes for any respiratory-related illnesses to cushion the impact of pertussis prevalence among residents.

They also urged all the health facilities to coordinate with both the provincial  and city health offices for proper information dissemination, outbreak response, vaccination, and surveillance.

Citing health specialists, Lacson and Benitez asked Negrenses and Bacoleños to do following to avoid contracting pertussis:

  • Observe proper cough etiquette.
  • Observe physical distancing of three feet apart (if possible).
  • Practice frequent and proper hand washing.
  • Wear medical masks in closed or crowded areas.
  • Review primary vaccination, or submit to pertussis vaccination if needed.
  • Avoid bringing infants or unvaxxed children to public olaces.
  • Don’t allow children manifesting pertsussis syndrome to go to school.
  • Take antibiotic prohylaxis exposure if necessary.
