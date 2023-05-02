DonBelle shares why the Jollibee Chicken Sandwich Supreme is packed with a lot to love

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Jollibee Foods Corporation and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Everyone deserves to get their money’s worth in the food that they order, especially given today’s tightened budgets. Not only should it be hefty to get one through the next meal, but it should also be of great quality to make one happy and satisfied.

Jollibee made sure that its Chicken Sandwich Supreme is packed with a lot to love. Capturing the real goodness of fried chicken in a sandwich, its large chicken fillet extends beyond the buns, guaranteeing crunchiness in every bite and a flavorful and juicy whole-muscle chicken fillet.

To highlight this love, Jollibee welcomes Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, fondly known as “DonBelle,” to its growing family. Their palpable chemistry has captured the hearts of many since their highly successful TV series He’s Into Her from 2021-2022 up until this day. The new gen phenomenal love team shows why Jollibee Chicken Sandwich Supreme is packed with a lot to love in Jollibee’s new ad. Check it out below!

“Donny and Belle are the perfect love team to promote the Chicken Sandwich Supreme. Their effortless, quirky, and heartwarming dynamics made it easy for them to highlight why Jollibee Chicken Sandwich Supreme is packed with a lot to love resulting to sarap in every bite” said Pam Reyes, assistant vice president.

The Chicken Sandwich Supreme is available nationwide for P149 (Solo) and P205 (w/ Fries & Drink). Drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and treat yourself to a large, crunchy, and juicy bite via dine-in, take-out, or drive-thru. You can also opt to have it safely delivered to you via the Jollibee delivery app, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and Foodpanda!

For more information and updates on Jollibee’s products, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. – Rappler.com