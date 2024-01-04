You can now ‘Mix and Match’ Jollibee combos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pair mains with a side of your choice for a 'sulit-sarap' experience

While customers often seek things that offer the best value for their money, they sometimes feel that they need to settle for less.

No compromise is needed with Jollibee’s Mix and Match Combos, kasi ang saya pumili! Here, each option combines value and deliciousness, making it truly sulit sarap!

These combos offer a variety of Jollibee’s best-tasting products, promising customers an enjoyable, filling, and wallet-friendly meal. For only P75, they can select a main and a side enjoying savings of up to P45!

“Jollibee’s Mix and Match Combos empower customers to craft their own sulit-sarap experience. This offering stands out for its superior blend of value, taste, substantial portions, convenience, affordability, and variety,” said Mari Aldecoa, assistant vice president for Jollibee Masterbrand.



The experience comes in two simple steps:

Step 1: Choose 1 main – Yumburger, Jolly Spaghetti, 1 pc. Burger Steak, Tuna Pie

Step 2: Choose 1 side – Peach Mango Pie, Coke Float Jolly Crispy Fries, Choco Sundae, Pineapple Juice

Experience the joy of exploring delicious and affordable combinations with every spin, just like Juancho in this hilarious “Roleta” commercial:

Jollibee’s Mix and Match Combos are available nationwide for only P75 so be sure to drop by your nearest branch and create your perfect combination via dine-in, take-out, or drive-thru.

PRESS RELEASE