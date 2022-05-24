foodpanda invites pandapro members to first get-together event

Guests had the chance to go around the venue, build magical connections and bond over their mutual love for food while dining in style

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by foodpanda and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

foodpanda has been flipping the script this summer and giving everyone the chance to live out their ultimate cool kids’ dreams with #pandaproClub, where all the promises of fun (without hurting your wallet) happens.

Since foodpanda’s pandapro subscription launch in 2020, members have been receiving endless surprises, each more elevated than the previous. This year, pandapro launches its newest benefit, dine-in.

On April 26, foodpanda held their most-awaited event yet at pandapro dine-in vendor, TED BGC, where influencers and select pandapro members were treated to an exclusive night out courtesy of foodpanda dine-in.

Guests had the chance to go around the venue, build magical connections and bond over their mutual love for food while dining in style – one of the many perks of the membership.

#pandaproCLUB. Hosts Jazper Tiongson and Micah Louisse with Mr. Congeniality Jules Aquino and Ms. Congeniality Gab Pangilinan. All photos courtesy of foodpanda

DINE IN. Sumptuous food prepared by The European Diner in Uptown Mall, BGC

foodpanda’s dine-in program is exclusively available to all pandapro members. All subscribers are entitled to a flat discount on the total bill value in partner restaurants, which in most cases is about 25% off, for all regular menu items and is applicable on both food and drinks.

Redemption is very simple and can be done in 5 easy steps.

Open your app and ensure you’re subscribed to pandapro. Click on the ‘dine-in’ tile. Search and select the restaurant where you’re dining in. Confirm with the restaurant staff before you swipe to redeem your offer and order. Enjoy your discounted meal

Dine-in is a quick and seamless experience and the best way to bond and reunite with your BARKADA in one of foodpanda’s diverse selection of available partner restos.

In the coming months, foodpanda aims to enrich every dine-in experience, not just by providing amazing discounts at our great restaurant partners but also by hosting more exclusive events like this for our pandapro Club subscribers to take part in. – Rappler.com