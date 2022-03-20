GCash now offers fast and secure ways to buy crypto

GCash users can now buy cryptocurrency across popular crypto exchanges such as Binance, Philippine Digital Assets Exchange (PDAX), and Paxful

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by GCash and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

To provide Filipinos more convenient, secure, and innovative digital financial solutions amid the ever-evolving digital age, GCash, the country’s leading mobile wallet, now enables users to conveniently buy cryptocurrency or crypto, a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, at very affordable rates across popular crypto exchanges such as Binance, Philippine Digital Assets Exchange (PDAX), and Paxful, with many more to be added soon.

“With the continued expansion of the digital age, it’s vital for financial institutions like GCash to keep up with the trends and customers’ preferences, like cryptocurrency. And at GCash, we are doing just that to further enhance the customers’ experience and enable them to power up their finances for better lives. GCash will also continue to innovate and provide safe, relevant, and accessible financial services for all,” said Martha Sazon, GCash President and CEO.

CRYPTO READY. GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon said the leading Philippine fintech company continues to strengthen its portfolio of services with the e-wallet now offering more affordable rates for buying cryptocurrencies at major digital exchanges.

With over 55 million registered users, GCash is also widely accepted across crypto exchanges for cash-in or P2P (peer to peer) transactions.

On PDAX, GCash also offers low fees with cash-in at only 3% and a fixed P10 cash-out fee, providing users an affordable payment option.

“We’re happy to work together with GCash in giving our users cost-friendly fees when they buy, sell and trade cryptocurrency using our platform. We’ve always wanted to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to Filipinos,” said Nichel Gaba, PDAX Founder and CEO.

GCash also prioritizes the security and safety of every crypto user.

“Our users enjoy seamless transactions with GCash. They can buy and pay crypto directly from their GCash e-wallets. This is very ideal especially for those who are just starting to venture in cryptocurrency,” said Neil Trinidad, GCash VP and Head of Cryptocurrency.

In moving into the crypto space, GCash will further accelerate and strengthen its financial services and products to cater to the ever-changing needs of its users.

Aside from being a leading payment method on crypto exchanges, GCash also offers its users a wide variety of convenient features, such as GInvest for investments, GSave for a savings account, GCredit for a credit line, GInsure for insurance, GLife for e-commerce shopping for essentials, and many more.

The GCash app can be downloaded for free on the Google Play or App Store.

For more information, visit www.gcash.com. – Rappler.com