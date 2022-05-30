Grab launches new GrabFood Signatures restaurants

Tame your wanderlust this summer with new tried and tested global menu items from GrabFood Signatures

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Grab and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Excited to travel the world again this year? Why not start by taking your tastebuds on a global food trip as Southeast Asia’s leading super app Grab adds more cuisines to its GrabFood Signatures roster. Available only on GrabFood, GrabFood Signatures welcomes new merchant-partners with tried and tested flavors from all over the world: 24 Chicken, Sunnies Cafe, ILYStew, KraVerse Food Hall, Kam’s Roast, Hawker Chan, Tim Ho Wan, TeaLive, Pound, PoundxFlatterie, Pizza Telefono, Llaollao, Pound x Flatterie, Mesa, and Bench Cafe. Representing the rich tastes of Asia, America, Europe, and the Philippines, these restaurants will take Filipinos around the world through exciting options for a food trip that will surely satisfy your gastro-lust!

Launched in 2021, GrabFood Signatures gives customers a variety of well-loved restaurants that are exclusive for delivery only with GrabFood, along with exciting in-app promos! With the expansion of GrabFood Signatures merchant-partners, the new restaurants offer Filipinos a curated global menu for those looking for a summer adventure.

Trip around Asia

With GrabFood Signatures, access an exclusive collection of Asian flavors that will surely make you feel like you’re traveling:

Pair your K-drama marathon with 24 Chicken ’s Half Half Boneless Chicken or Sunnies Cafe’s Beef Kimchi rice bowl.

’s Half Half Boneless Chicken or Beef Kimchi rice bowl. The Korean options don’t stop there. Be one of the first to try these Galbi Jjim creations from ILYStew , with their Spicy Galbi Jjim set and KraVerse Food Hall with their Galbi Jjim set.

, with their Spicy Galbi Jjim set and with their Galbi Jjim set. Have a Chinese-style feast with Kam’s Roast Roast Duck Rice or a Singaporean one with Hawker Chan ’s Roasted Pork Noodle.

Roast Duck Rice or a Singaporean one with ’s Roasted Pork Noodle. For a snack, consider Tim Ho Wan ’s cult-favorite baked buns with Hong Kong Style BBQ Pork.

’s cult-favorite baked buns with Hong Kong Style BBQ Pork. You can also try a Malaysian take on milk tea with TeaLive‘s Aren Palm Sugar Pearl Milk Tea.

American classics

If craving the comfort of American food, only in GrabFood Signatures can you find these burgers that will surely hit the spot.

Try Pound ’s Pound Burger for their take on the classic American burger.

’s Pound Burger for their take on the classic American burger. Or take a bite from PoundxFlatterie’s Backyard Cheeseburger for a sumptuous meal.

Selections from Europe

Some more exclusive delights from GrabFood Signatures will indulge you like a European, guaranteed.

Pizza Telefono’ s Two to Tango Pizza combo of Pepperoni Pizza and Creamy Margherita Pizza make for a great Italian pizza party.

s Two to Tango Pizza combo of Pepperoni Pizza and Creamy Margherita Pizza make for a great Italian pizza party. And Llaollao’s iconic yogurt in a Take Home Pack offers a gastronomic trip to Spain.

Quality Filipino renditions

Because there’s no place like home, GrabFood Signatures also allows you to no doubt enjoy the tastes of hand-picked selections from the Philippines:

Try Mesa ’s Baby Squid in Olive Oil for a seafood dish for lunch, dinner, or whenever you please

’s Baby Squid in Olive Oil for a seafood dish for lunch, dinner, or whenever you please Then try Bench Cafe’s Ube Halo-Halo, a twist to the classic halo-halo with its coconut ice cream that’s perfect for the summer heat!

No need to book a flight because you’re sure to satisfy your international food cravings through GrabFood Signatures! Find the “Only with GrabFood” icon to explore the variety of cuisines and enjoy exclusive discounts this summer when you use the promo code SIGNATURES to get P80 off and 300 GrabRewards Points (with a minimum purchase of P550 from Monday to Saturday only).

Start your global food trip with GrabFood Signatures today! Follow GrabFood on Instagram and Grab on Facebook to stay up-to-date on all things GrabFood. – Rappler.com