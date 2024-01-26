International Environmental Education Day: Little things we can do for a bigger, greener tomorrow

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For International Environmental Education Day on January 26, here are some things we can do to help the Earth

AboitizPower honors International Environmental Education Day as it highlights the value of allowing individuals to explore nature, study environmental issues, and actively participate in solving them.

There’s a lot of work to do. Not to worry because every little contribution counts, but we’ll have to work hand-in-hand to successfully attain our shared societal goals of a more sustainable future.

Some of the basic things you can do to help are:

Opt for LED light bulbs More conscious and prudent consumption of energy Use digital documents instead of paper Unplug all electronic devices from wall sockets before leaving home

If you happen to have more resources, it wouldn’t hurt to also:

Properly plan your car trips Upgrade to energy-efficient appliances Invest in solar rooftops Choose biodegradable household products

Take it into your own hands by exploring more ways to educate yourself on the environment and the many different ways we can become more energy efficient. Before you know it, we may be looking forward to a greener tomorrow.

In fact, AP subsidiary Therma Visayas recently marked the seventh year of its Carbon Sink Management Program with 770,000 trees planted en route to achieving a target of planting one million trees through 2027. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE

