5 surprising features that make the Next Gen Ford Ranger a versatile family car

The Next Generation of the Ford Ranger is here, and this time, it has expanded its capacities way beyond being a work truck and terrain explorer. In fact, the new line is a surprisingly able partner for the most daunting adventure of all – raising a family.

The new line introduces itself as the smartest, most versatile, and most capable Ranger ever. To achieve this, the Next Gen line was formulated with the input of thousands of Ford Ranger users worldwide on what a Ranger Life should look like. This allowed the brand to strike a balance between adventure and a daily lifestyle, allowing users to integrate their Rangers more seamlessly into every aspect of their lives.

For this iteration, expect leveled-up technology, more intuitive cargo systems, and overall enhanced tools to help Ranger users take on the challenges of the world.

Don’t get us wrong, the Next Gen Ford Rangers are still beasts when it comes to traversing adrenaline-pumping terrain, but a number of its new features also work surprisingly well in letting you bring your family safely off the beaten path.

The Infotainment System that keeps your cruises comfy

UPGRADED TECH. The Next Gen Ford Ranger’s Infotainment System provides intuitive support for passengers. All photos by Lance Agustin

An important part of a family ride is keeping the mood fun through light entertainment. The Ford Ranger’s supercharged dashboard now features a 10” touch screen (or 12” in the case of the Wildtrak) that contains Ford’s cloud-connected vehicle communication and entertainment system. The interface, named SYNC®4A, allows the driver to control the car’s temperature for the family’s comfort, adopt a Dark Mode to keep the ambiance cozy on night drives, and play songs on Spotify for pump-up singalong sessions. A smartphone can also be connected to SYNC®4A, and a digital owner’s manual is available for convenience.

Flexible seating that fits the whole family

SPACIOUS SEATING. Smooth faux leather covers the Ranger’s family-sized interiors, with an abundance of cup holders and storage space for long drives.

The Next Gen models have a refreshed interior with optimized seats that can handle a large family – fur baby included. The luxe interior is decked out in smooth leatherette and has fold-flat rear seats that allow seating configurations for fitting in items or even a pet in a carrier. For road trips, the backseat comes with pop-out cup holders that the family can use for those gas station drink breaks.

Smarter load box designs for outdoor bonding

LOAD BOX. The new generation of Rangers have a wider stance and strategically placed notches, which allow more cargo space and configuration options.

The Next Gen Ford Rangers have stepped their cargo system up with their decked out load boxes, making it useful for both work and play. Have the kids ever dreamed of an overnight stargazing trip? Then car camping will be a breeze with the load box’s after-market option (except for the Wildtrak, which has this built in) of roof rails for canopies or rooftop tents. Want to take the family out biking? Storing your rides will be no problem with the Next Gen Rangers’ wider track that can now fit a full Euro-standard pallet. Want to try something new and work from the wilderness with your partner? For Wildtrak drivers, its load box would be fitted with power sockets that can handle gadgets from laptops to power tools.

Drive Modes that deliver both power and fuel economy

POWER VEHICLE. Multiple Drive Modes let drivers maximize the Ranger’s abilities through any terrain.

It’s important for families to keep track of their expenses, and gas can be a heavy bill to pay these days. Lucky for Ford Ranger users, the Next Gen units come with an Eco Drive Mode which optimizes the car’s performance to make the most of fuel economy. In addition to this, the Ranger also has other Drive Modes to help you and your family power through any challenging road scenarios.

Ergonomic features for every relative’s ease of access

STEP UP. Even children can move about the Ranger with ease with its ergonomic side steps and other assistive details.

Ford listened to the Ranger users’ concerns no matter how small, and this resulted in the creation of helpful details which makes it a lifestyle-friendly choice for any driver. For starters, the Ranger now has a rear load box access step, making it easier for folks to jump into the back. The car also has step boards and side handles to assist passengers in getting into their seats. The dashboard also contains a wireless charging pad that eliminates the dreaded low battery problem both kids and parents face.

For the cherry on top of the cake, all Next Gen Ford Ranger and Everest units get a five-year warranty upon purchase, making it a smart decision for discerning parents.

These are just glimpses of why the Ford Ranger is just as tough as it is family-friendly. With a Ford unit as your family car, you and the kids get to explore new ways to create lasting memories together – and maybe find a love for adventure and the Ranger Life that you can carry on for years to come.

