Five awesome things you can do with your debit card

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by BDO and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

More Filipinos are going cashless for ease and convenience. Aside from credit cards, most of us are using debit cards or mobile wallets now to pay for our everyday transactions.

Cashless payment such as using a debit card has quickly become second nature especially for people who have an aversion for carrying large amounts of cash, or the hassle of looking for an ATM to withdraw, or those who simply want to avoid fumbling through their wallet for the exact payment amount.

According to a 2021 report from GlobalData, a data analytics and consulting company based in the UK, there are about 90.6 million debit cards in circulation in the Philippines. Debit cards continue to dominate the overall card holding in the country.

If you’re part of the 90.6 million, you would know that a debit card is a simple, handy, and reliable financial tool to shop, order food delivery, pay bills and more. But do you know that there are other things you can do with your debit card? Here’s how you can take advantage of its awesome benefits:

1. You can use a debit card for payment almost everywhere!

Dining in a restaurant? Filling up in a gas station? Buying concert tickets? Or booking a trip? Go ahead and pay using your debit card. It’s widely accepted in malls, supermarkets, and various establishments so you don’t have to worry just in case you run out of cash in your wallet.

You can also choose debit card as a payment option when shopping in physical stores or online. Payment is automatically deducted from your bank account so you won’t need to worry about missing payment due dates. It’s also accepted worldwide at ATMs and stores wherever Visa or Mastercard is accepted.

2. You can link it to your favorite shopping app.

No need to go out or brave the crowded stores during a sale! With just a few clicks on your phone, you can buy a new outfit, home essentials, kitchen appliances, and even novelty items you never thought you needed. By linking your debit card to your shopping app, you can easily pay and enjoy promos and discount vouchers.

It’s really useful when you want to avoid hopping from one store to another or when you simply want to stay in but need to purchase something. All you have to do is scroll through your trusted shopping app, click the checkout button, choose debit card as payment, and relax and wait until the goods are delivered to your doorstep.

For a smooth checkout, make sure to activate the online purchase limit of your BDO Debit Card. Just log in to your BDO Digital Banking app, tap More, then go to Security Management, choose Set Card Limits and Save Changes.

3. You can use it to track your expenses.

After enrolling your debit card to your online banking account, you can access all your transactions and updated account balance anytime. This means, you can easily check where your hard-earned money goes.

You probably didn’t notice how much you’re spending for an expensive cup of coffee, or you’ve forgotten that you bought an air fryer the other day. If you want to control your spending, here’s a tip for BDO Debit Cardholders: set up a maximum daily transaction limit for your ATM withdrawals and online and in-store purchases through the BDO Digital Banking app, under Security Management.

Tracking your expenses allows you to identify your spending habits and reset your financial goals. This way, you become smarter with how you spend and save money.

4. You can protect and secure your finances.

Just in case you misplace your card, no need to panic. With a BDO Debit Card, you have the option to lock and unlock your card anytime, anywhere. Simply log in to your BDO Digital Banking app, click tap More and access Security Management, then slide the toggle to lock or unlock. By locking your card, you can prevent your account from being used for unauthorized transactions at ATMs, Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals, and online sites. Once you find your card, you can just as easily unlock it.

5. You can use it to get exciting rewards and promos!

Debit card issuers like BDO offer exclusive promos for their cardholders like special deals at your favorite shops, extra savings on your food and grocery deliveries, travel and dining discounts, and more. With a BDO Debit Card, you can enjoy perks and privileges from its partner merchants. New deals are also popping up on their website, so don’t forget to check them out.

Make the most of your debit card by using it to shop, dine, pay bills, book a trip, and get exclusive perks and discounts!

If you don’t have a BDO Debit Card yet, you can open an account at any BDO branch. – Rappler.com

Learn more about BDO Debit Card’s benefits and features, and stay updated on the latest deals through the BDO website.