FACT CHECK:  GCash ‘advisory’ on removal from app stores is fake

The company debunks false posts circulating on social media and assures users its services continue to be accessible

Claim: Users of financial services app GCash are advised to cash out their remaining balance before the app is removed from all app stores by February 10.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a TikTok video by user Zhul14, which has 248,200 followers and 3.9 million likes as of writing. The video, which has since been deleted, gained 75,400 likes, 6,395 comments, 12,700 saves, and 48,500 shares.

The video claimed that the announcement came from the “co-CEO” of GCash. Several Facebook accounts also reposted the same claim, with one such post garnering 147 reactions, 355 comments, and 1,900 shares as of writing. The timing of these posts coincided with the company’s announcement on February 1 that the app was temporarily unavailable for download on the Google Play Store.

The facts: GCash issued an advisory on its official Facebook page on January 31 debunking the claim and assured users that their funds were secure. GCash said its services continue to be accessible and warned the public against false information circulating on social media.

On February 1, the company acknowledged that the GCash app was temporarily unavailable on Google Play Store and said it was “closely working with Google” to update its features. Later that day, GCash said the app was back on the Google Play Store.

To avoid security risks, GCash advised users to download the application only from official sources such as Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Huawei App Gallery.

– Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza/Rappler.com



Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

