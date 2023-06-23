Worry-free pain relief? Why a low dose of Ibuprofen-Paracetamol may be the key

The medicine with a "one-two punch" could be what you need

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Ibuprofen+Paracetamol (Alaxan FR) and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

When it comes to pain, Filipinos are well-known for being matiisin, enduring the toughness of our daily grind so we can better provide for our loved ones. We often try to ignore the aches and pains due to our fear that medicines will have a negative effect on our bodies. But there’s no need to tolerate body pain, as effective yet safe medicines are available as found by research. The question is: which formulation provides quick, worry-free pain relief?

Ibuprofen + Paracetamol: Ranked top in pain relief

The combination of Ibuprofen and Paracetamol was ranked top in terms of pain relief among OTC pain medicines studied according to a 2015 scientific review by the

world-renowned independent research institution, Cochrane. Cochrane evaluates health interventions, best known for their systematic reviews, which select only high-grade clinical researches in assessing the effectiveness and safety of medicines.

Among the different formulations studied, which include ibuprofen, naproxen, paracetamol, and aspirin, the combination Ibuprofen+Paracetamol had the highest success rate in providing pain relief. This combination works because while paracetamol and ibuprofen are both painkillers, they also have different mechanisms of action. As a combination, it has both analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, indicating that it can reduce pain and swelling which also causes pain.

POWER DUO. Dr. Jonas Policarpio, UNILAB Medical director talks about how the Ibuprofen Paracetamol combination has a synergistic effect to be able to improve its potency even at low doses, while minimizing any health risk.

Ibuprofen+Paracetamol can work together to successfully fight body pain. According to Unilab Medical Director Dr. Jonas Policarpio, “On one side, ibuprofen inhibits the release of prostaglandins; while on the other side, paracetamols reset the pain threshold in the brain, harnessing synergies to be able to improve its potency even at low doses while minimizing any health risk. Their actions then become complementary, and the effect is synergistic. It’s like a one-two punch.”

A low-dose combination for pain relief without serious side effects

The same review of studies has also shown that the combination of Ibuprofen+Paracetamol has less adverse effects than placebo which proves that Ibuprofen+Paracetamol is not likely to cause serious harmful effects on our body when used at the recommended dose.

When assessed individually or as a combination, Paracetamol is generally perceived to be of low risk, but Ibuprofen and other NSAIDs are perceived differently. On the contrary, Ibuprofen has been found not to cause harmful effects when used as directed.

GOLD AGAINST PAIN. With her field mainly requiring physical and muscle work, body pains are frequent for weightlifting champion and Ibuprofen+Paracetamol (Alaxan FR) ambassador Hidilyn Diaz, so she makes sure to address the pain immediately with Ibuprofen+Paracetamol (Alaxan FR).

A scientific paper titled “Ibuprofen Safety at the Golden Anniversary: Are all NSAIDs the Same? A Narrative Review” did a comprehensive analysis of published researches on NSAIDs. It concluded that Ibuprofen is ranked among the safest of the NSAID pain relievers. NSAIDs are not all the same when it comes to safety profile. “Risk for GI adverse events, (cardiovascular) side effects, renal, and hepatotoxic effects are very low with ibuprofen compared with other NSAIDs”. This means that Ibuprofen was found to have a very low risk of harm to the gastrointestinal tract, heart, kidney, and liver when taken at the recommended OTC dose.

Another finding of this research was that the health risks were more associated with high therapeutic doses. 200mg Ibuprofen is low in comparison to these prescription-grade medicines.

Among the OTC medications in the Philippines that utilize the smart combination of Ibuprofen+Paracetamol is Ibuprofen+Paracetamol (ALAXAN FR). It combined a low level of Ibuprofen & Paracetamol (200mg Ibuprofen and 325mg Paracetamol) to minimize any health risk while harnessing the synergistic effect of the 2 ingredients. It offers relief of mild to moderately severe pain such as muscle pain, arthritis, rheumatism, sprain, strain, tendonitis, backache, stiff neck, tension headache, dysmenorrhea, toothache, pain after tooth extraction, and minor surgical operations.

TRUSTED BY THE CHAMP. Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has been a user of Ibuprofen+Paracetamol (Alaxan FR) for 22 years, helping him in relieving body pains from both athletic and personal activities. He said: “Kung may side effect yan, di noon pa ako naano. More than 20 years.”



Used by many Filipinos for decades, there have been no serious side effects attributable to Ibuprofen+Paracetamol (ALAXAN FR). That is because of its low-dose combination of Ibuprofen & Paracetamol. This along with following the right dosage helps Ibuprofen+Paracetamol (ALAXAN FR) to deliver worry-free pain relief for Filipinos.

Proper dosage is a must

As with any treatment, following the recommended dosage is a must. For adults and children 12 years and older, the proper dose is 1 tablet or capsule every 6 hours. Do not take longer than 10 days, unless directed by a doctor. Consult your doctor too if you have any serious medical condition.

Like any medicine, do not take Ibuprofen+Paracetamol if you have allergies.

For more information about Ibuprofen+Paracetamol (ALAXAN FR), visit their Facebook Page or visit their website. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. – Rappler.com

ASC REFERENCE CODE: U0270P060723A