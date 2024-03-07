Business
LIST: Certain medicines for cancer, hypertension, mental illness now VAT-exempt

Ralf Rivas

The Bureau of Internal Revenue releases an updated list of certain VAT-exempt medicines for cancer, hypertension, and mental illness

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) issued a new memo exempting from value-added tax (VAT) certain medicines for cancer, hypertension, and mental illness.

“The VAT exemption of these medicines for cancer, hypertension, and mental illness is a step towards a healthier country. The BIR shares the noble intention behind more affordable medicines for the public,” said BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui.

This is an update to the list of VAT-exempt drugs and medicines of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended by the TRAIN Law and CREATE Act.

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.
