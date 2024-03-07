LIST: Certain medicines for cancer, hypertension, mental illness now VAT-exempt

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) issued a new memo exempting from value-added tax (VAT) certain medicines for cancer, hypertension, and mental illness.
“The VAT exemption of these medicines for cancer, hypertension, and mental illness is a step towards a healthier country. The BIR shares the noble intention behind more affordable medicines for the public,” said BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui.
This is an update to the list of VAT-exempt drugs and medicines of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended by the TRAIN Law and CREATE Act.
– Rappler.com
