McDonald’s brings back its tastiest catch – Fish & Fries!

Seafood lover or just starting to appreciate the taste of the sea? Come get yours at McDonald’s!

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by McDonald’s Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Getting greeted by a wave of cravings is something that affects each and every one of us. Once it hits, there is no stopping us until we get a whiff and a bite of whatever it is we want to catch.

This February, McDonald’s is bound to serve its best catch yet – one that will get anyone hooked, as their well-loved Fish & Fries will be finding its way back into its stores for a limited time only! Not only will the classic pairing be available to satisfy seafood cravings, the Fish & Fries meal will also come with your choice of Tartar Sauce or Thousand Island Sauce to dip into.

Ready to experience McDonald’s tastiest catch once again? It’s impossible not to get hooked as McDonald’s serves up seafood cravings everywhere with their ever-tasty original McDonald’s fish fillet, coated to perfection in its classic crunchy, golden batter, ensuring your satisfaction in every bite.

Accompanying the fish fillet to complete the meal is McDonald’s fan-favorite World Famous Fries – so good you’ll keep reaching out for more!

To enjoy the returning meal to the fullest, McDonald’s Fish & Fries comes in four variations to get the most out of this seafood experience. Looking for a quick bite to get hooked on? Grab their Fish & Fries meal, coming in either one-piece or two-piece options, as well as a drink.

But if you’re looking for something heavier and fuller, make sure to get the Fish & Rice Meal instead, also coming in either one-piece or two-piece deals and lets you enjoy a refreshing drink, too!

Whether you’re a big seafood snacker, practicing Lent, or simply missing this offer, enjoy and get hooked on McDonald’s Fish & Fries – now available at your nearest McDonald’s branch via Dine-In, Take-Out, Drive-Thru, and McDelivery.

Be updated on all things McDonald’s by following their official Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. – Rappler.com