Newport World Resorts welcome 2024 with grand countdown

The brightest stars of OPM are on stage for the grandest welcome to the new year at The Grand Countdown to 2024 at Newport World Resorts

Thousands of visitors flocked to different Newport World Resorts destinations to welcome 2024

Newport World Resorts executives joined OPM’s brightest stars on stage for The Grand Countdown to 2024. The signature celebration ended with headline artists Arthur Neri, Jona, Megastar Sharon Cuneta, and Ogie Alcasid, with Newport World Resorts President and CEO Kingson Sian, Chief Strategy Officer Nilo Rodriguez, Chief Operations Officer Hakan Dagtas, Chief Marketing Officer David Jorden, and Marriott International Multi-Property Vice President for the Philippines and Marriott Hotel Manila General Manager Bruce Winton sharing the stage for the event’s triumphant return to the prestigious Marriott Grand Ballroom on December 31. 

Thousands of revelers rang in the new year across the go-to lifestyle and entertainment destinations in the metro. On Monday night, Hilton Manila and Sheraton Manila Hotel brought out the disco vibes with the crowd-favored Vega Pool Night Market. The excitement touched the skies with Hotel Okura Manila’s free-flowing beverages at the Sora Rooftop Bar while Manila Marriott Hotel popped the cork in a full house event at the GreatRoom.

DISCO VIBES. Partygoers jived as DJ Chelle Ibañez led the crowd to the final countdown to 2024. All photos courtesy of Newport World Resorts

At Newport Garden Wing, an international DJ duo took over Kao Day & Nightclub as The Plaza met packs of spectators eager for the midnight beat drop. From a world of epic parties, Newport World Resorts welcomed 2024 with one grand countdown heard around the metro.

COUNTDOWN. The beat drops at midnight.

– Rappler.com

Newport World Resorts

Travellers International Hotel Group Inc. (TIHGI) is the operator of Newport World Resorts (NWR), formerly Resorts World Manila (RWM) – the first integrated resort in the Philippines. After pioneering the integrated resort concept in the Philippines, NWR has taken the next bold step of re-inventing itself from being an integrated resort to a newer and bigger world that brings together and elevates the thrills of gaming, hotels, entertainment, dining and retail.
New Year