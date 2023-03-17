CheckThisOut: ‘Aesthetic’ lamps, lights, projectors for fuss-free decor

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Do you want to spice up your space, but don’t want to touch a single hammer, ladder or power tool? Then lamps might be the decor you’re looking for.

Lighting is often viewed as just a practical aspect of a home, only used to serve basic functions like light up a windowless room with a bulb or let you work at night with a desk lamp. But with the right pieces, lighting can create an ambience of warmth or wonder, add dimension and depth to a room, and also function as flexible decor that is easy to move around if it tickles your fancy.

Lighting-based decor and home items are great for first-time homeowners or renters who want to make the most of their apartment’s modification limits. To guide you into this well-lit rabbit hole, this selection of lights can transform your spaces at night and turn them into whimsical (and even TikTok-friendly!) rooms at the press of a button.

Macaron pendant lights

Light fixtures like pendants help add personality to small spaces, since it won’t take up any of your floor space while also allowing itself as a focal point. Pendants also let you highlight areas of your space as the shade concentrates light into a particular area. There are many styles of pendants, from nautical to industrial, so choose one that feels most like your flavor. For those who like minimalist pieces with a pop of color, these macaron pendant lights might be up your alley.

Wavy minimalist floor lamp

When people think of lighting, floor lamps may be one of the first pieces that come to mind. Lamps don’t have to be the boring, Sims-default-type design though. There are many playful yet sophisticated designs that add another visual component to your space, like this wabi sabi-style minimalist floor lamp. Its imperfectly wavy body catches the eye of visitors and makes for a fun conversation piece.

USB sunset lamp

Again, another space saver: USB lamps. If you were scrolling through HomeTok anytime the past year, you might have seen these fiery orange circles of light on the walls of ~aesthetic~ creators. This little lamp lets you place ambient light anywhere in your space, thanks to its small, slim build. Just plug it into a USB port and enjoy your portable sunset.

CrabTek Smart LED light bulb

Homemakers, the range of lightbulbs goes far beyond Daylight and Cool White. Imagine having an ambient lamp you can customize to display a calming blue to blood red light in a second? With CrabTek’s smart LED light bulbs, you’ll have all of these colors right at your fingertips thanks to an app-operated controller that lets you cycle through up to 16 million hues in real time. Bonus: Since it’s a smart bulb, you can use voice commands via the app to instruct the bulb to display any color, or even power down (no more getting up from your cozy bed to turn the lights off!).

Ambient RGB lamp

Do you like the gamer aesthetic of dynamic RGB lighting along the corners of your room? Then you need to check out this lamp. This slim, atmospheric lamp fits right into the corners of your room without the need for any adhesives like with LED strips – just plug and play. You can also control this lamp with a physical remote that lets you choose the colors, effects, and speed of its display.

Wanbo T2 Max projector

Another trendy design idea birthed from the creative minds on TikTok is to use a projector to flash virtual windows on your wall. You can go with real-world scenery like a sunny beach in Greece or a rainy day in New York (my personal favorite for sleeping), to more fantastical views straight out of Studio Ghibli films. To aid you in creating your virtual window, Wanbo’s T2 Max projector is a great choice as it has a shelf-friendly build and built-in speakers to add an auditory element to your experience.

Light has the uncanny ability to change the mood and story of any space. For example: Warm, dim yellows from a steady light send you off to sleep, while energetic purples let you feel immersed in gameplay on a PC. Whichever light piece you choose, they just might help you create more vivid, picturesque memories in your home. – Rappler.com

Tag us on social media with your latest budol finds, reviews, and recommendations using the hashtag #CheckThisOut🛒