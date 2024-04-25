IN PHOTOS: What you’ll find at Nitori Philippines’ first store in BGC

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Japan's largest furnishing and interior brand retailer is finally here – so get your budgets and budol buys ready!

MANILA, Philippines – Are you on #TeamBudget or #TeamBudol? Well… why not be on both?

At Nitori Philippines, it’s possible – here you can get innovative and high-quality Japanese products at affordable prices, where function and style seamlessly merge to cater to your everyday living (and estetik) needs.

Nitori, Japan’s largest furnishing and interior brand (in terms of number of stores and sales, according ot the brand), opened its first branch in Metro Manila on April 18, at the third level of the Japanese-inspired mall Mitsukoshi in Bonifacio Global City.

NITORI JAPAN. The retailer brand makes its way to the Philippines for the first time. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Nitori carries a wide and diverse selection of big and small household items and furniture for every inch of your home, organized into its respective areas and aisles (kitchen, bedroom, etc.) for easy, leisurely shopping. Come on a weekday afternoon, when there’s not a lot of people.

Initially, my first impression of the brand was that it has the budget-friendly and functional charm of IKEA, paired with the minimalist and classy aesthetic of MUJI, but quirkier and with more personality. Not everything is plain or monochrome; many items come in different shapes, colors, and adorable styles.

NITORI STUDIO. You cancustomize certain pieces of furniture according to wood color and fabric. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Nitori is also proud of receiving a special award for product quality from the Japanese government for its priority on product safety.

INTERIOR DESIGN. The store has a few mock setups for design inspo. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

If you’re planning a visit soon, here are the kinds of items you can expect – plus a sneak peek of my own haul too!

Home is where the heart is

What stood out about the Nitori shopping experience was the brand’s helpful attention to detail. Each designated area was clearly labeled, and every section explained what type of products were offered there, including English translations, product descriptions, and an easy-to-understand visual guide on how to use the product or specifically utilize it for your space.

CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS. Most of Nitori’s gadgets have easy-to-understand visual guides on how to use them. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Most of Nitori’s products are simple in design and minimalist in its neutral shades and colors, which make them easy to incorporate in your home. Nothing is too bright, outlandish, or loud – but they’re cute!

Living room

SOFAS AND RECLINERS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

To spruce up your living area, Nitori Studio offers a variety of couches, leather armchairs, reclining electric sofas, console tables, coffee tables, center tables, TV stands, side boards, shelves, and cabinets. Some of these can even be customized to your liking – just ask any of the staff.

CONSOLE AND COFFEE TABLES. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Also spotted were throw pillow covers, blinds, full-length drape curtains in ready-made or customized designs, wall decor like picture frames and portraits, welcome mats, woven rugs, and carpets.

ADORABLE WELCOME MATS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

FRAMED PHOTOS AND PORTRAITS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

CUSTOMIZED AND READY-MADE DRAPE CURTAINS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Home office

HOME OFFICE ACCESSORIES. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Students and WFH employees can also find different office chairs here with swivelable designs and adjustable headrests, as well as lumbar seat cushion pillows.

DESKS AND TABLES. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

THROW PILLOWS AND SEAT CUSHIONS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

You’ll also spot office desks, writing desks, mini lamps, paper organizers, pen holders, desk organizers, wicker baskets, faux plants, wall clocks, alarm clocks, and other organizational knicks and knacks.

WALL CLOCKS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

CABINETS AND MINI DRESSERS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Bedroom

BED FRAMES AND MATTRESSES. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

LUMBAR SUPPORT PILLOWS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Nitori Studio offers everything you need for a good night’s sleep – customizable wooden bedframes, plush mattresses in 3 sizes, quilt covers, fitted sheets, mattress toppers with special cooling technology, comforters, blankets, and a wide assortment of pillows for lumbar and neck support, with memory foam, and for other specific needs and postural concerns.

WARDROBES AND CLOSETS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

COOL-TO-THE-TOUCH TECHNOLOGY. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

There are bedroom slippers available and super cute pillows too – we spotted a dumpling, banana, orange, black cat, and more!

CUTE CUSHIONS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

BEDROOM SLIPPERS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Nitori also has a selection of nice-smelling wax candles and mosaic dishes for your accessories.

CANDLES AND TRAYS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Bathroom and laundry

HANGERS, RACKS, AND MORE. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Anything you need for your laundry area is here – clothes racks, hangers, hanger racks, laundry clips, hampers.

BATHROOM RACKS, CONTAINERS, AND SHELVES. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

WICKER BASKETS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

DISPENSERS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

For your bathroom needs, look no further – absorbent, fuzzy towels in pretty colors abound, as well as shower accessories, portable makeup kits, toiletries baskets, soap dispensers, sponges, mirrors, bath mats, porcelain tooth brush stands, trash cans, accesories organizers, and more.

ORGANIZATION TOOL.S. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

FLUFFY BATH RUGS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

TOILETRIES CONTAINERS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The beauty section of Nitori is very limited – a small corner is dedicated to electric beauty gadgets like nail trimmers, nail driers, and more.

Kitchen and dining room

COOKWARE FOR GAS AND INDUCTION STOVES. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The kitchen section was a dream – I went through all sorts of induction/gas pans, pots, tempura cookware, and kettles, cooking utensils, graters, knives, and nifty gadgets like oil splatter guards, salad spinners, butter slicers, microwable noodle makers, juicers, and more.

FOOD STORAGE CONTAINERS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

COOKWARE AND KETTLES. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

KITCHEN TROLLEYS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

There are also cofffee paraphernalia, kitchen trays, non-slip wooden trays, kitchen wagons, bread boxes, measuring cups, and a kitchen organization queen’s dream – condiment bottles, jars, refrigerator organizers, and even freezable ziplock bags in cute designs.

JAPANESE DINNERWARE. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

SOUP AND RICE BOWLS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

CERAMICS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

WOOD DISHWARE FROM ACACIA. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The shelves of Japanese ceramic dishes and tableware were so tempting, too – rows of white ceramics, acacia wood bowls, ceramic mugs, glasses, and more! There are utensils to choose from too, including a whole section of chopsticks in many designs, and even tablecloths and placemats.

UTENSILS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

TABLE SETS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

SILICONE TABLE MATS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

CHOPSTICKS GALORE. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Nitori Philippines has over 1,000 stories in 10 countries. Until May 13, they are offering free delivery services for furniture orders above P29,990 in Metro Manila, Angono, Antipolo, Cainta, San Mateo, Taytay, Bacoor, and Imus.

MY HAUL. Almost 10 household items for P3,000. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The Mitsukoshi branch is open from 10 am to 10 pm on weekends and 11 am to 10 pm on weekdays. – Rappler.com