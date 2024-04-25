IN PHOTOS: What you’ll find at Nitori Philippines’ first store in BGC

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Are you on #TeamBudget or #TeamBudol? Well… why not be on both?
At Nitori Philippines, it’s possible – here you can get innovative and high-quality Japanese products at affordable prices, where function and style seamlessly merge to cater to your everyday living (and estetik) needs.
Nitori, Japan’s largest furnishing and interior brand (in terms of number of stores and sales, according ot the brand), opened its first branch in Metro Manila on April 18, at the third level of the Japanese-inspired mall Mitsukoshi in Bonifacio Global City.
Nitori carries a wide and diverse selection of big and small household items and furniture for every inch of your home, organized into its respective areas and aisles (kitchen, bedroom, etc.) for easy, leisurely shopping. Come on a weekday afternoon, when there’s not a lot of people.
Initially, my first impression of the brand was that it has the budget-friendly and functional charm of IKEA, paired with the minimalist and classy aesthetic of MUJI, but quirkier and with more personality. Not everything is plain or monochrome; many items come in different shapes, colors, and adorable styles.
Nitori is also proud of receiving a special award for product quality from the Japanese government for its priority on product safety.
If you’re planning a visit soon, here are the kinds of items you can expect – plus a sneak peek of my own haul too!
Home is where the heart is
What stood out about the Nitori shopping experience was the brand’s helpful attention to detail. Each designated area was clearly labeled, and every section explained what type of products were offered there, including English translations, product descriptions, and an easy-to-understand visual guide on how to use the product or specifically utilize it for your space.
Most of Nitori’s products are simple in design and minimalist in its neutral shades and colors, which make them easy to incorporate in your home. Nothing is too bright, outlandish, or loud – but they’re cute!
Living room
To spruce up your living area, Nitori Studio offers a variety of couches, leather armchairs, reclining electric sofas, console tables, coffee tables, center tables, TV stands, side boards, shelves, and cabinets. Some of these can even be customized to your liking – just ask any of the staff.
Also spotted were throw pillow covers, blinds, full-length drape curtains in ready-made or customized designs, wall decor like picture frames and portraits, welcome mats, woven rugs, and carpets.
Home office
Students and WFH employees can also find different office chairs here with swivelable designs and adjustable headrests, as well as lumbar seat cushion pillows.
You’ll also spot office desks, writing desks, mini lamps, paper organizers, pen holders, desk organizers, wicker baskets, faux plants, wall clocks, alarm clocks, and other organizational knicks and knacks.
Bedroom
Nitori Studio offers everything you need for a good night’s sleep – customizable wooden bedframes, plush mattresses in 3 sizes, quilt covers, fitted sheets, mattress toppers with special cooling technology, comforters, blankets, and a wide assortment of pillows for lumbar and neck support, with memory foam, and for other specific needs and postural concerns.
There are bedroom slippers available and super cute pillows too – we spotted a dumpling, banana, orange, black cat, and more!
Nitori also has a selection of nice-smelling wax candles and mosaic dishes for your accessories.
Bathroom and laundry
Anything you need for your laundry area is here – clothes racks, hangers, hanger racks, laundry clips, hampers.
For your bathroom needs, look no further – absorbent, fuzzy towels in pretty colors abound, as well as shower accessories, portable makeup kits, toiletries baskets, soap dispensers, sponges, mirrors, bath mats, porcelain tooth brush stands, trash cans, accesories organizers, and more.
The beauty section of Nitori is very limited – a small corner is dedicated to electric beauty gadgets like nail trimmers, nail driers, and more.
Kitchen and dining room
The kitchen section was a dream – I went through all sorts of induction/gas pans, pots, tempura cookware, and kettles, cooking utensils, graters, knives, and nifty gadgets like oil splatter guards, salad spinners, butter slicers, microwable noodle makers, juicers, and more.
There are also cofffee paraphernalia, kitchen trays, non-slip wooden trays, kitchen wagons, bread boxes, measuring cups, and a kitchen organization queen’s dream – condiment bottles, jars, refrigerator organizers, and even freezable ziplock bags in cute designs.
The shelves of Japanese ceramic dishes and tableware were so tempting, too – rows of white ceramics, acacia wood bowls, ceramic mugs, glasses, and more! There are utensils to choose from too, including a whole section of chopsticks in many designs, and even tablecloths and placemats.
Nitori Philippines has over 1,000 stories in 10 countries. Until May 13, they are offering free delivery services for furniture orders above P29,990 in Metro Manila, Angono, Antipolo, Cainta, San Mateo, Taytay, Bacoor, and Imus.
The Mitsukoshi branch is open from 10 am to 10 pm on weekends and 11 am to 10 pm on weekdays. – Rappler.com
