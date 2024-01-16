Sining Filipina National Art Competition now open for entries

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In a celebration of art, women empowerment, and the boundless creativity of Filipina artists, BDO Unibank, Inc. and SM Supermalls, in collaboration with the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs, proudly announce the launch of the first-ever all-female national art competition in the Philippines – Sining Filipina.

This groundbreaking competition aims to provide a platform for Filipinas to express their artistic talents, promoting them as originators of art and empowering them in the creative realm. With both Figurative and Non-Figurative categories, Sining Filipina invites participants to showcase their unique perspectives on the contemporary woman.

Contestants should submit original artworks, entirely conceptualized and executed by themselves, until the deadline on January 31, 2024. The competition offers a generous cash prize of up to P250,000 for the First Place Winner, providing not only recognition but also a significant boost to their artistic journey.

For a detailed understanding of the mechanics, application process, and guidelines, interested participants can visit https://zontaclubme.com/sining-filipina/. Additionally, inquiries can be directed to siningfilipina.secretariat@gmail.com.

This initiative reflects the commitment of BDO Unibank, Inc., SM Supermalls, and the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs, to champion the flourishing talents of Filipina artists. As a testament to their support, the competition seeks to amplify the voices and visions of women in the realm of art.

SINING FILIPINA. From L-R: SM Supermalls’ Vice President for Corporate Marketing Grace Magno, Zonta International Foundation for Women District 17 Ambassador Armita Rufino, Zonta Club of Makati and Environs (ZCME) Past President Maritess Pineda, Zonta International Past President Olivia Ferry, ZCME Vice President Joanne Zapanta-Andrada, BDO Unibank Vice President and Head of Sustainability Office Marla Alvarez, BDO Private Bank Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management Group Stella Cabalatungan, ZCME President Rosario Abaya, SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan, BDO Unibank Senior Vice President and Head of Cash Management Services, Transaction Banking Group Carlo Nazareno, and BDO Unibank First Vice President and Officer in Charge for Marketing Communications Group Hannah Lopez. Photo courtesy of SM Supermalls

Join in celebrating the richness of Filipina creativity – Sining Filipina awaits your masterpiece!

