Five reasons why an MPV x SUV car should be your next big family investment

Editor's note: This content is sponsored by Mitsubishi Motors

Do you remember your family car growing up? Chances are, you probably do.

I still remember my dad’s old dark blue sedan and its black leather seats, and even the cheap pine air freshener he used to buy even though no one in our family liked the smell of it. I remember lying down on my mom’s purse for naps, or falling asleep to the sound of the turn signal and windshield wipers as it rains. Most of all, I remember feeling so cool and gwapo every time I would go down from my dad’s sedan.

Now that I’m all grown up, I sometimes think of giving that experience to my nieces and nephews or maybe even future children that I may have. And when it comes to family cars, Mitsubishi is really making their case with their Xpander Cross series.

Mitsubishi released its brand new Xpander Cross series earlier this year, and this new model is bringing in the best of MPVs (Multi-purpose vehicles) and SUVs (sports utility vehicles) together. It’s a rugged and macho-looking car with posh interiors and features built for great adventures with the fam.

High ground clearance

One of the key design decisions that Mitsubishi made in this new Xpander Cross is raising its ground clearance up to 225 mm, one of the highest in its class. Doing so allows drivers to be more confident as they make their way through flooded streets or even rugged terrain just as they would with an SUV.

It also has better shock absorption which makes driving on uneven ground easier, as well as cruise control and an electric parking brake switch with a brake auto hold function which lessens the fatigue for the driver.

Updated safety features for the kids

Turning is also made safer for the Xpander Cross as Mitsubishi built Active Yaw Control (AYC) into the new line, a tool you would normally see from rally race cars. The AYC system makes turning through slippery and curved paths easier as it optimally applies brake force to the right wheels as you turn. It also has Active Stability Control (ASC) that makes sudden maneuvers safer. The new Xpander Cross also comes with Hill Start Assist which keeps your car from rolling back when driving uphill.

It also has a Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) body, Mitsubishi Motor’s proprietary design which contains energy-absorbing sections that lessen the impact and damage to the car in the event of a collision. The design would disperse force away from the cabin of the car and away from passengers.

Plush interiors, comfortable rides

The Xpander Cross easily seats six people in its beautifully designed interiors. Soft-touch premium materials make the car look and feel cozy, while its ergonomic leather seats make every ride a comfortable one. And don’t worry about having a toasty tush as its high-quality leather has a heat guard, which suppresses the seat’s surface temperature from getting warmer.

There’s also a ton of storage available not just in the rear of the car but around the cabin. The MPV is also insulated so noise from the outside is reduced.

The Xpander Cross’s 7-inch touchscreen smartphone link display also allows you to stream music, make calls, and use navigation apps without having to fumble on your phone as you drive.

Dynamic Shield Concept

Mitsubishi also brought their Dynamic Shield Concept design into the new Xpander Cross. Its exteriors feature a more geometric layout that grants it a broader and more powerful aesthetic that resembles SUVs under the brand. It also has 17-inch alloy two-tone wheels that help give the MPV a rugged expression.

Plus all of its lights have been switched to LEDs, even the fog lamps. The T-shaped headlamp design also gives drivers better forward visibility than before.

An MPV with SUV features

SUVs are usually built bigger and stronger than MPVs, but the Xpander Cross brings with it some of the ruggedness you’d find from Mitsubishi SUVs. It has safety features that make offroad driving and navigating through tougher conditions easier, while still maintaining a small enough body that makes city driving comfortable for both the driver and the passengers. It’s also more affordable than most brand-new SUVs.

As far as family cars go, the Xpander Cross brings in the best of MPVs and SUVs together.

