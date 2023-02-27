Bitten by the travel bug? Then you need these revenge travel hacks

From planning your itinerary and booking your trip to enjoying perks and rewards, here are ways you can make the most out of every trip

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by BDO and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

After spending most of the past two years staring at the same four walls, people are now slowly coming out of their homes and looking to embark on new adventures as borders reopen. Flights are getting filled again and tourist spots no longer look like ghost towns.

It’s as if life is coming back to its vibrant self (but with better health and safety precautions).

Now, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that it’s necessary to be extra prepared for anything that might happen. So before you hop on a plane and jet off to explore new horizons, consider reading through this list of revenge travel hacks first so you can make the most out of your future trips.

Keep vaccination documents with you

Some countries may have eased travel regulations, but you’ll never know when these might change. As of writing, the Philippines still requires Filipinos to have vaccination certificates from the Department of Health’s VAXCertPH when going to international destinations, but vaccination cards offered by local government units can be accepted as well.

Requirements, whether here in the Philippines or abroad, change depending on the number of COVID cases, so it’s best to keep copies of documents with you just in case. After all, you wouldn’t want to be stuck far from home for extended periods of time.

Planning saves you money

Flights, hotels, or tours might cost more when booked late. This is why planning ahead helps you save money.

When you plan a trip, consider your general destination first, and then create a list of activities and spots you want to visit. This list will help you build your itinerary including flights, hotels, commutes, and other logistics. You can also use map apps to check travel times in between.

You can also add estimated costs to your itinerary and then figure out how you can save on some of the items. For example, you can check seat sales or flight comparison websites when booking a plane ticket. For accommodations, instead of booking hotels, you can check well-reviewed hostels or homestays.

Also, consider having backup plans or contingencies in case your schedule changes due to uncontrollable situations like flight delays or traffic.

Another quick hack here is if you’re booking a long-haul flight, compression clothing like leggings or socks will help keep you from feeling numbness or fatigue along the way.

Choose off-season dates

Unless you’re traveling for something time specific such as seeing cherry blossoms bloom in Japan, consider timing your trips with off-peak dates so you can get cheaper deals. Plus, traveling when there aren’t too many tourists around also means less traffic and better photo opportunities 😉.

Get ready for cardio

After spending so much time at home, chances are you’ve succumbed to a sedentary lifestyle whether you wanted to or not. So before you hop on a flight, try getting some cardio done weeks ahead of your trip. You’re going to be lugging around your maleta and walking a lot, so you’ll definitely need it.

And once you’re in your destination, consider well-balanced meals as well so you don’t feel heavy while you’re on tour.

Ditch fast food, find local eateries instead

Yes, it’s tempting to resort to fast food when you’re traveling because it’s the easier alternative when you’re rushing from one destination to another. But as they say, When in Rome, do as the Romans do.”

Forget about eating burgers and fries! Look up travel guides or food review websites and build local eateries (whether those are cheap, bougie, or fine dining) into your itinerary. Make lunch breaks an experience too!

Sign up with the right travel credit card

Traveling, whether local or international, will be costly no matter what, so you might as well get rewards with every booking and purchase you make! Credit card companies build rewards and perks around traveling. But you want one that offers greater flexibility and choice such as the BDO-issued American Express®Explorer™ Credit Card.

The Explorer Card is not limited to one frequent flyer program. Cardmembers can redeem from six frequent flyer partners and two hotel loyalty program partners.

Mabuhay Miles (Philippine Airlines)

Cathay Membership (Cathay Pacific Airlines)

KrisFlyer (Singapore Airlines)

Delta SkyMiles Program (Delta Airlines)

Royal Orchid Plus (Thai Airways)

Enrich (Malaysia Airlines)

Marriott Bonvoy

Hilton Honors

It also has one of the lowest spend-to-air mile conversion rates at P40 pesos to one mile.

Cardmembers are also entitled to up to P10 million Travel Accident and Inconvenience Coverage, and up to P250,000 in purchase protection when they book tickets with the card.

If you also spend P600,000 in a year, you get a bonus 2,000 Membership Rewards® Points.

In other words, the more you book trips or purchase items with your American Express Explorer Credit Card, the more travel opportunities you can get in the future.

Now, are you ready for revenge traveling? For more details or to apply for the American Express Explorer Credit Card, visit www.americanexpress.com.ph or go to any BDO branch near you. –Rappler.com