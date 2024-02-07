Sheraton Manila Hotel celebrates 5th anniversary with ‘Meaningful Jive Beyond Five’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In the heart of Manila, Sheraton Manila Hotel stands tall as “The World’s Gathering Place” and proudly declares its identity as the dwelling “Where the World comes together” as it celebrates its 5th anniversary, the unveiling of the official emblem, “Meaningful Jive beyond Five,” revels its momentous milestones and heralds a new chapter in the hotel’s legacy.

“Over the past five years, Sheraton Manila has become more than just a hotel; it is a symbol of world-class hospitality, a sanctuary of luxury, and a haven of shared experiences. Each milestone has etched itself into the story of our victories,” said Sheraton Manila Hotel’s General Manager Anna Vergara during the hotel’s 5th Anniversary Gala last January 25 made possible by United Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air, Air Asia, Young Living, Mary Kay, Jo Malone, Caronia, Jergens, Emperador, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Newport World Resorts, Manila Marriott Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo, Four Points by Sheraton Palawan, Puerto Princesa, Four Points by Sheraton Boracay, Sheraton Cebu Mactan, The Westin Manila, Clark Marriott Hotel, Sheraton Manila Bay, & Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City.

Crafted with a mission to exude a celebratory and vibrant personality while maintaining the brand’s upscale image, the newly unveiled emblem is a visual masterpiece. The design elements are meticulous — a color palette representing the 5 key immersive pillars, a harmonious integration of ‘S’ for Sheraton and ‘5‘ for the fifth anniversary, and dynamic strokes symbolizing movement and progress.

The Sheraton Manila’s official 5th year logo is not just an icon; it is a symbol of Sheraton Manila Hotel’s commitment to delivering a celebratory experience. It is set to grace various media platforms, including print, digital spaces, and promotional materials associated with the fifth-anniversary celebration. Scalability and versatility have been prioritized to ensure the emblem retains its visual impact across diverse applications.

But the celebration does not stop there. Sheraton Manila Hotel invites you to partake in a year-long journey, a hotel-wide campaign titled “Let’s G!: Sheraton Manila Hotel’s Meaningful Jive Beyond Five.” This immersive experience is a curated celebration that promises to delight your senses, unfolding across various touchpoints throughout the hotel.

Let’s G!: Sheraton Manila Hotel’s Meaningful Jive Beyond Five is not just a milestone celebration; it is a journey symbolized by the acronym “5G.” Each immersive pillar offers a unique facet of celebration.

Embark on a culinary journey with gourmet delights with “Let’s GO!” or elevated the culinary experience curated by Sheraton Manila Hotel’s culinary team. From breakfast buffets to elegant in-room dining options, every meal is surely an exquisite experience with the latest offers and experiences in store for diners and guests.

In elevating the whole experience comes the incorporation of Sheraton’s unwavering commitment to sustainability through responsibly sourced ingredients and the immersive pillar “Let’s GROW!” or dubbed as sustainable crafted dining. Thoughtfully crafted restaurant menus align with Sheraton Manila’s dedication to environmental consciousness with soon to open “Eco-Nook” and the growing “Hydro Hub” that highlights the indoor hydroponic farming straight to the hotel’s dining options.

Sheraton Manila’s celebration aims to also highlight its wellness-focused amenities and spa treatments designed to rejuvenate your senses through “Let’s GLOW!” or holistic wellness retreat. With Sheraton’s recreation offerings in its signature Shine Spa, it promises a holistic experience, ensuring an enriching stay.

Purposeful gatherings are one of the goals and Sheraton Manila wants every stay and experience to be a catalyst for community initiatives as a portion of the proceeds from this year’s efforts goes to local causes, making a meaningful impact in the community in every stay through “Let’s GIVE!” immersive pillar.

Socialize in style & comfort in every quality moment and sophisticated gathering that happens in every spacious premium room and versatile event spaces at Sheraton Manila Hotel. The “Let’s GLEE!” pillar that evokes specially curated preparations for banquets, meetings, weddings, and social events to ensure lasting memories that is Beyond Happiness as everyone comes together at “The World’s Gathering Place.”

The pillars are thoughtfully integrated into the year-long efforts, each bringing its own flavor to the celebration. “ELEVATE” from January to April focuses on culinary excellence, sustainability, and premium rooms. “ILLUMINATE” takes center stage from May to August, brightening every experience with culinary excellence, sustainability, and wellness. Finally, “CELEBRATE” from September to December adds festive celebrations, community impact, and social gatherings to the mix.

As the year unfolds, Sheraton Manila Hotel promises to continue giving guests more reasons to “G” and gather in 2024. The meaningful jive beyond five resonates through every experience, making each moment at Sheraton Manila Hotel a gathering celebration. – Rappler.com

For more information about Sheraton Manila Hotel, you can visit their website at www.sheratonmanila.com or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @sheratonmanila.