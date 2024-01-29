Five side hustles to add to your income stream this 2024

Looking for ways to boost your income this new year?

Aside from building your wealth through personal savings and investments, you can earn more and achieve your financial goals by turning your passions and skills into side hustles, which you can easily promote and further expand online. Here are some side hustle ideas you can dabble in this year – whether you are good at cooking, possess an eye for design, or have a knack for connecting people.

1. Showcase your culinary talent via food bazaars and online food communities

If cooking is your passion, this just might be the year to take it to another level by joining food bazaars and online food communities on social media platforms like Viber or Facebook. You can start small to initially test the market and immerse yourself in the community to gain experiences and lessons from fellow foodies. Starting small gives you the flexibility to innovate and refine your product based on the reception and feedback of the market.

2. Create unique and personalized items

Unleash your creativity in the digital world by showcasing seasonal products that can serve as thoughtful and unique gifts. Expand your reach through Facebook or Instagram, or even consider setting up a store on major e-commerce sites, leveraging these platforms to spread the joy of giving and help people discover one-of-a-kind presents for various occasions. Engage with your audience by crafting compelling content, like gift guides or interactive polls, to foster a community around your brand. You can also utilize data analytics to understand customer preferences and trends, optimizing your offerings and marketing strategies to meet the evolving needs of online shoppers.

3. Team up with Smart and become an affiliate

Explore partnerships that align with your interests and values, and watch the commissions roll in. The Power Partner Program, a recently launched initiative by mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc., caters to small business owners, influencers, and freelancers. It offers an additional revenue stream through commissions, providing a form of passive income with minimal effort and high revenue potential. You can earn up to 30% commission, along with other incentives and rewards, for every sale or subscription to Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, or Smart Bro using your unique affiliate link. The more sales you generate, the merrier your income becomes. Interested individuals and enterprises may apply here: smart.com.ph/partners.

4. Turn pre-loved items into treasures through reselling

Embracing the wisdom of Marie Kondo, you may declutter and part ways with items that no longer spark joy and pocket some extra cash by selling your pre-loved clothes online. Declutter your space while providing others the opportunity to acquire stylish finds —a mutually beneficial situation for you and those seeking to refresh their wardrobes sustainably. You may also connect with a community of thrifty fashionistas on social media or create your Carousell account to experience the joy of eco-friendly shopping.

5. Dive into content creation and online services

Elevate your hustle by venturing into content creation and specialized online services, whether through direct collaborations with brands or online work marketplaces such as Upwork or Fiverr. Showcase your skills in photography, graphic design, writing, web design, or other creative endeavors. Craft compelling content that resonates with the audience, infusing a burst of new year energy into your brand collaborations and establishing a distinct online presence. Expand your network by engaging with fellow creators and professionals, fostering partnerships that enhance your visibility and open new doors. Stay ahead of the curve by continuously updating your skillset and embracing the latest trends and technologies in the digital realm, ensuring your services remain in high demand.

Let’s embrace the new year with a hustler’s spirit. May our ventures be prosperous, and may our financial goals find fulfillment in the months to come. –Rappler.com

