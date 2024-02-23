[PODCAST] Teach Me, Senpai, E9: Creating a ‘Nurture Your Passion’ plan with Fitz Villafuerte

When pursuing your passion sounds too intimidating, what about nurturing it instead?

What if pursuing your passion isn’t realistic?

That’s a common question we’ve been getting since we started this podcast. We found this question to be interesting and very valid. After all, shifting careers or pivoting away from the stability of a regular paycheck isn’t a privilege everyone can afford. And eight episodes into creating this podcast, we thought, what if we can find someone who can lay down a guide for those who don’t know how to pursue their passions?

We invited to the studio Wealth Arki founder and registered financial planner Fitz Villafuerte to help us. In talking with Fitz, we realized that we needed to change the idea for the episode. Fitz, after all, says it’s healthier and more responsible to nurture passions instead.

Nurturing your passion, he says, is a more forgiving approach because the word “pursue” feels too intimidating and urgent. To nurture, however, is to approach it with compassion and care.

Fitz says that instead of deciding to change our lives in a single pivotal moment, let’s take our time to understand where we are right now and where we want to be. Then figure out a realistic and time-bound plan if we do want to make a living out of our interests.

And Fitz himself is living proof that this can work. In the podcast, he shares that his father didn’t believe there was good money in a writing career. So Fitz became a civil engineer and worked on a personal blog at the same time. His blog would eventually become a source of income, and it would also open up other opportunities for him, like becoming a certified registered financial planner and then eventually opening up his financial planning practice.

Fitz now runs Wealth Arki, writes, and makes TikToks on the side.

In this episode of Teach Me, Senpai, Fitz talks about what a “nurture your passion” plan could look like, what financial preparations need to be made, and the kind of mindset a person should have to enjoy his or her interests and eventually make a living out of it.

