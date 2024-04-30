SM rolls out initiatives to celebrate Earth Day every day

SUMMARY
In a groundbreaking partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Nestle Philippines, Boy Scouts of the Philippines, and Girl Scouts of the Philippines, SM Cares has initiated the “Earth Day Every Day Project.” This innovative program empowers young people to become environmental stewards by focusing on plastic waste reduction. Students are encouraged to collect plastics within their communities and deposit them at designated collection facilities within SM malls nationwide.
Additionally, the SM Plastic Waste Collection Program, a partnership with the non-governmental organization (NGO) Friends of Hope, aims to reduce plastic waste in landfills and oceans through proper plastic segregation.
Recognizing the pressing issue of electronic waste (e-waste), SM Cares has partnered with PLDT and Smart to enhance the reach of its Electronic Waste Collection (EWC) Program. This collaborative effort expands access to safe and responsible e-waste disposal solutions for Filipinos nationwide, while promoting responsible consumption habits among consumers.
Internally, SM launched the #SMWasteFreeFuture program, aiming to revolutionize waste management practices across the company. This program emphasizes a shift in mindset towards waste reduction and responsible disposal, fostering positive behavioral changes among employees and creating a company-wide culture of sustainability.
“At SM, we believe that sustainability is not just a responsibility, but an opportunity. Through programs like these, we are committed to creating a positive impact on the environment and inspiring others to join us in building a greener future,” said Liza Silerio, SM Cares program director for the environment.
These initiatives underscore SM Cares’ unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability, transcending Earth Day to embody a continuous effort towards creating a more sustainable future for all.
SM Prime remains steadfast in its commitment to spreading social good. This dedication extends to SM’s forthcoming endeavors, which will be led by its future property development, with a focus on enhancing positive social impact in the communities where SM operates.
To learn more about programs building a greener future, including SM Prime’s commitment to incorporating these sustainability initiatives into its future developments, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares. – Rappler.com
