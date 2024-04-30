SM rolls out initiatives to celebrate Earth Day every day

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SM's Earth Day Every Day Project student participants recycled plastics from their homes by bringing them to designated SM Plastic Waste Collection bins

SM marked Earth Day 2024 with a series of initiatives to promote environmental responsibility and empower the next generation

In a groundbreaking partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Nestle Philippines, Boy Scouts of the Philippines, and Girl Scouts of the Philippines, SM Cares has initiated the “Earth Day Every Day Project.” This innovative program empowers young people to become environmental stewards by focusing on plastic waste reduction. Students are encouraged to collect plastics within their communities and deposit them at designated collection facilities within SM malls nationwide.

Additionally, the SM Plastic Waste Collection Program, a partnership with the non-governmental organization (NGO) Friends of Hope, aims to reduce plastic waste in landfills and oceans through proper plastic segregation.

A FRUITFUL PARTNERSHIP. SM Supermalls’ Vice President for Corporate Compliance Liza Silerio (right), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga (center), and Nestle Philippines’ Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs Jose Uy III (left) during the Earth Day Every Day project partners’ signing ceremony.

Recognizing the pressing issue of electronic waste (e-waste), SM Cares has partnered with PLDT and Smart to enhance the reach of its Electronic Waste Collection (EWC) Program. This collaborative effort expands access to safe and responsible e-waste disposal solutions for Filipinos nationwide, while promoting responsible consumption habits among consumers.

MODERN WAYS TO RECYCLE. Made from 8,400 pieces of used beverage cartons, the newly redesigned SM Electronic Waste Collection Drop Box will soon be available at SM Cyberzone located at 85 SM Supermalls nationwide.

Internally, SM launched the #SMWasteFreeFuture program, aiming to revolutionize waste management practices across the company. This program emphasizes a shift in mindset towards waste reduction and responsible disposal, fostering positive behavioral changes among employees and creating a company-wide culture of sustainability.

“At SM, we believe that sustainability is not just a responsibility, but an opportunity. Through programs like these, we are committed to creating a positive impact on the environment and inspiring others to join us in building a greener future,” said Liza Silerio, SM Cares program director for the environment.

These initiatives underscore SM Cares’ unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability, transcending Earth Day to embody a continuous effort towards creating a more sustainable future for all.

WASTE FREE FUTURE. Hans “Chico” Sy, Jr., President of SM Engineering Design and Development (SMEDD) encourages the SM community to take part in the waste management journey.

SM Prime remains steadfast in its commitment to spreading social good. This dedication extends to SM’s forthcoming endeavors, which will be led by its future property development, with a focus on enhancing positive social impact in the communities where SM operates.

To learn more about programs building a greener future, including SM Prime’s commitment to incorporating these sustainability initiatives into its future developments, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares. – Rappler.com