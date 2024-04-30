SaaScon PH 2024: The country’s biggest SaaS B2B conference is back and better than ever 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The whole-day event explored the latest trends in SaaS and AI and brought together over 1,300 SaaS founders, business leaders, investors, and decision-makers for a day of networking, panel discussions, and solutions showcases

Powered by Sprout Solutions and Wavemaker Partners, SaaScon PH 2024 was held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Pasay City, Metro Manila. Attendees had the chance to connect with industry peers and get exclusive access to solutions showcases from up-and-coming SaaS startups.

“SaaScon PH 2024 is more than just a conference – it’s a convergence of innovation, collaboration, and opportunity,” said Sprout Solutions CEO and co-founder Patrick Gentry during his Opening Remarks.

“Through insightful discussions and valuable connections, participants gain the tools and knowledge needed to drive business success and stay ahead of the curve.”

Sprout’s journey is deeply intertwined with its mission to alleviate HR challenges, with its inception tracing back to Gentry’s mission to tackle payroll issues faced by KMC in 2009. This pursuit led to the establishment of Sprout Solutions in 2015, marking the beginning of an ongoing path to innovation in the HR domain.

Guided by its North Star, Sprout Solutions has grown from an automated payroll provider to the Philippines’ most trusted provider of HR and Payroll solutions and a leading homegrown B2B SaaS company.

Sprout’s approach to AI in Human Resources

Sprout revolutionizes Human Capital Management and champions Human Capital Augmentation. By integrating AI into daily workflows, Sprout automates routine tasks, empowering teams to focus on meaningful work.

For Gian Paulo dela Rama, Sprout’s Chief Product Officer and head of Sprout AI Labs (SAIL), introducing AI to local Human Resources programs uplifts local talent in creating AI technology.

“There’s a lot of untapped AI talent here in the Philippines,” Gian shared. “And when I see state-of-the-art AI models, it’s very heartwarming. They’re coming up with solutions that have the potential to help a lot of people.”

Sprout is working on introducing ‘Co-pilots’ for Human Resources, Sales, and other clients that require AI technology—all while they do the human work. For example, a salesperson can make their pitch while their AI co-pilot can answer questions afterward.

“Just imagine the productivity when AI can do your mundane tasks. People won’t lose jobs; jobs will evolve. That’s why it’s called ‘Co-pilot and not ‘auto-pilot,’” Gian said.

“One thing is exclusive to humans: empathy and the ability to adjust on your feet,” Gian concluded.

Impact ‘24

One of the most anticipated events at SaaScon PH is Impact ’24, the Philippine B2B SaaS Challenge, where the members of the Impact ‘24 cohort made their outstanding pitches.

GetHiredPH was pitched as a one-stop hub for freelancers to connect with and keep international clients. The second pitch, Impak Analytics, offered standardized employee assessments to improve company-wide decision-making. Finally, Bonanza Benefits is an employee benefits platform that combines insurance, wellness, and fitness to ensure employees receive their desired benefits.

After their pitching stage, the startups would receive support from Sprout Solutions during a 10-week intensive program to develop, launch, and plan growth strategies for their companies.

This year’s SaaScon PH is just the second B2B SaaS event from Sprout Solutions, but it’s already a testament to how far they’ve come as a company. From automating payroll to introducing AI co-pilots, SaaScon remains the biggest B2B SaaS event in the Philippines to make connections, find solutions, and create an impact. – Rappler.com