Xinyx Design launches 2nd iteration of UNLOCKED innovations pitching contest

The following is a press release from Xinyx Design.

MANILA, Philippines – Xinyx Design, a leading integrated circuit design engineering firm, announces the second iteration of UNLOCKED, an innovations pitching contest designed to stimulate creative thinking and innovation in the academic community.

This year, UNLOCKED promises to be bigger and even more impactful, providing students with the opportunity to present their ideas to solve community problems and bring them to life.

UNLOCKED is a key initiative under Xinyx’s Campus Connect program, which aims to bring awareness of the Philippines’ microchip design capabilities, promote IC Design as a career path, and showcase Xinyx’s commitment to enabling a vibrant innovations ecosystem in the Philippines.

Innovations pitching contest

Undergraduate students nationwide studying Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Computer Engineering are invited to submit their ideas to have the chance to present their innovative ideas to a panel of industry experts and investors. With a focus on addressing ongoing challenges that our cities face, the second year of UNLOCKED aims to continue its theme, “From Problems to Possibilities: Building Tomorrow’s Cities Today.”

The inaugural contest held in December 2023 attracted engineering talents from all major island groups, spanning Northern Luzon all the way down to General Santos City in Mindanao.

With over 60 submissions, the 2023 competition was fierce, culminating in 10 finalist projects. These projects showcased a diverse array of innovations, including advancements in agriculture to improve irrigation systems and support farmers, healthcare applications like a portable glucometer, and solutions for solid waste management.

The 2023 grand prize was awarded to a team from FAITH Colleges in Batangas for their development of “GestuLearn,” an interactive learning system that utilizes real-time hand detection, tracking, and gesture recognition to assist in teaching students with disabilities. Young engineering student Ivan Renz Eser, the winning team’s leader, is currently doing his on-the-job-training at Xinyx Design as a Design Automation intern, a testament to how UNLOCKED paves the way for career opportunities and drives innovation in the Philippines.

Charade Avondo, Xinyx Design CEO; Engr. Marco Burdeos, mentor; Vianca Vergara, member; Ivan Renz Eser, team lead; Engr. Adonis Santos, mentor; Hon. Kim Bernardo-Lokin, DTI Undersecretary

Prizes and recognition

On top of the chance for their ideas or inventions to get picked up by an investor, prizes are available for the Top 3 student groups: P70,000 for the grand winner, while first and second runners-up will win P20,000 and P10,000, respectively.

Join the UNLOCKED roadshow online

To learn more about the event and how to participate, students, faculty, and technology enthusiasts are invited to join the UNLOCKED Online Roadshow via Zoom on June 8, 2024. Those interested may register online through the Xinyx website.

Xinyx Design is a 100% Filipino-owned corporation based in Alabang, Muntinlupa, with offices across the Philippines and in Eindhoven, Netherlands. In operation since 2009, it is a pioneer in providing cutting-edge integrated circuit design services to major electronics brands. Dedicated to elevating electronics engineering in the country, Xinyx is committed to building a robust talent pipeline of design engineers and positioning the Philippines as a hub for technological advancements in the global semiconductor industry. – Rappler.com