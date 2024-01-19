Sprout Solutions secures its lead in HR technology with JustPayroll PH acquisition

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sprout Solutions, the Philippines’ largest homegrown B2B SaaS company, and most trusted HR technology provider, has acquired the Philippines operations of JustPayroll Inc. The agreement covers all existing local clients as well as employees. JustPayroll is a leading provider of enterprise-grade payroll solutions for the Philippine market, including timekeeping, scheduling, salary calculations, payroll outsourcing, and government reporting services.

In line with Sprout’s North Star to impact the life of every Filipino by improving business in the Philippines, the acquisition offers JustPayroll customers an opportunity to be a part of Sprout’s community of over 1,000 client organizations, as well as an ecosystem of AI-powered solutions that automate and improve key HR processes across the employee lifecycle. New clients from JustPayroll will also continue to be serviced and guided through this transition period by their existing support contacts, now as employees of Sprout’s Customer Success team.

“It is with great pleasure that we share our successful acquisition of the Philippine operations of JustPayroll, a top-tier provider of timekeeping and payroll solutions. Through this acquisition, we’re not just transforming payroll and timekeeping experiences for our valued clients—we’re redefining the essence of seamless workforce management,” says Patrick Gentry, CEO and co-founder of Sprout Solutions.

“In our effort to simplify our Asian operations, we’ve made the decision to exit from the local SaaS and Outsourced payroll markets in the Philippines and focus on our group PEO and BPO offer. We appreciate all our clients’ support throughout this journey, and are committed to facilitating their seamless transition to the Sprout platform,” shares David Bell, CEO of JustPayroll. “Thank you for being a part of the JustPayroll journey,” David adds. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE