Converge, Sky Cable say they’re open to talks after failed PLDT sale

The two companies, however, did not confirm nor deny that they are in talks for a possible sale

MANILA, Philippines – Internet provider Converge and Sky Cable confirmed that they are open to partnerships and investment opportunities following the latter’s failed sale to Manny Pangilinan’s PLDT Incorporated.

In separate disclosures to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Monday, February 26, Converge and Sky Cable parent ABS-CBN responded to reports that they are in talks for a possible business deal.

Converge did not confirm nor deny reports, but noted that it will disclose additional information to the PSE once definitive decisions have been made.

“The Company wishes to clarify that it has always been exploring more ways to deliver differentiated and better experiences for its customers. From time to time, the Company may be presented with potential business development, partnership, or investment opportunities and, as part of its duties to its stakeholders, the Company will always look at those opportunities,” Converge said.

ABS-CBN issued a similar statement, noting that it “will always explore opportunities to serve our subscribers, employees, and stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN addressed reports that the deal with PLDT supposedly fell through after the latter found Sky Cable’s debt to be heftier than anticipated.

“Sky Cable fully disclosed all financial information related to the deal over the due diligence review, but the parties were unable to agree on the commercial terms,” ABS-CBN said. – Rappler.com