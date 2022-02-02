Students share what they look for in a college. Do current models meet their needs?

Survey shows Filipinos may benefit from a digital-first college experience that also meets their learning and socialization needs and priorities

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Mapúa Malayan Digital College and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Going to college is a pivotal point in the life of any student. In a survey conducted by TheNerve last December 2021 among 846 respondents, students shared that the main factors that influence their decision in choosing a college are the affordability of tuition fees, the selection of available courses, and a school’s reputation.

Socialization coupled with online learning

Findings from the survey also highlighted the desire to experience college life outside the realm of academics. For all respondents, the prospect of joining organizations, taking part in school events, and interacting with other students were also seen as potential swaying factors that influenced their college of choice. After all, humans are social beings, and a vibrant college experience provides opportunities to fulfill our need for community, collaboration, belonging, and self-actualization.

Seen in their responses on the prospect of remote learning, the need for prospective students to be part of a community is further validated in different points of the survey. When asked to share their thoughts on a fully-digital college, more than 300 respondents (37%) said that they enjoyed studying from home but would prefer having an option to study face-to-face with classmates.

These findings reveal that there is an opportunity for remote learning to be a viable educational system that meets the needs of today’s students. With the changes in today’s landscape, we as educators must learn to optimize the ways in which we provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to successfully pursue their future careers.

There needs to be a concerted effort to provide a structure that goes beyond simply replicating the traditional classroom setting. For online learning to take the next step in the Philippines, it must become inclusive, accessible, and effective in readying students to meet the demands of the modern job market.

Game changer: Reimagined higher education, designed for the modern student

Guided by the vision to modernize the pursuit of education in today’s increasingly digital world, starting this 2022-2023 school year, Mapúa Malayan Digital College (MMDC) opens its virtual doors to students seeking a modernized learning experience built for current student needs. A college of Malayan Colleges Laguna, A Mapúa School, MMDC combines the legacy of Mapúa academic excellence with the future of higher learning: A digital-first school, with the added benefit of Learning Hubs at convenient locations.

Students learn by doing

While being fully online, Mapúa Malayan Digital College’s experiential learning system puts students as close as it gets to learning on the job. In lieu of traditional tests, MMDC employs a Projects, Problems, and Cases (PPC) model that emphasizes learning by accomplishing case studies and projects that reflect real-world workplace scenarios. In addition, the curriculum will include content from international education providers such as Coursera. This model offers flexibility for all kinds of students, even working adults who want to come back to college. Required class meeting times clock in at 7.5 hours a week, allowing students to find a good balance between academics, hobbies, and family life.

Focus on in-demand industries

﻿With 35% of today’s workforce in the fields of Technology and Business, MMDC’s focus is on two key programs: BS Information Technology, and BS Business Administration. These programs are progressive, practical, and led by instructional design professionals who have experience in academe and industry.

The Information Technology program includes specializations in Software Development, Network and Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics. The Business Administration degree, which is offered by MMDC through CHED’s memorandum on the implementation of flexible learning, offers specializations in Marketing Management, Human Resource Management, and Operations Management.

Collaboration at the mall

To address the need for students to socialize and collaborate, MMDC offers Learning Hubs in the pilot areas of Ayala Malls Cloverleaf in Quezon City, and Ayala Malls Capitol Central in Bacolod. These modern collaborative spaces allow students to focus on their work, meet for group projects, and provide venues where like-minded learners can meet and form clubs to add a community dynamic to their academic experience.

Affordability and tech needs, answered

To remove the roadblocks of the lack of tools needed to support e-learning, every MMDC student can be provided with a laptop, pocket Wi-Fi, and access to the digital library and Student Services to assist with their connectivity needs. In line with MMDC’s commitment to making academic excellence accessible, MMDC is offering a Pioneer Scholarship where the first 750 students for the 2022-2023 school year can enjoy up to P20,000 off the annual tuition fee. With a partial scholarship, the enrollment fee for a full year ranges from as low as P58,000. Slot reservation starts on March 1, 2022. – Rappler.com