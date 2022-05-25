Technology, human ingenuity power up careers in Accenture

Continuous learning and many technologies enable employees to cultivate their ingenuity at work and create value for clients

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Accenture and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece. This article was written with Accenture.

There’s a proverb that says, “Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you who you are.” The same could be said about companies. If you want to know what a company is like, get to know its employees. After all, they are its heart and soul and have a unique perspective of its values and culture.

For Accenture, a leading global professional services company, employees are at the forefront of living its purpose of delivering on the promise of technology and human ingenuity. It recognizes that change can be better harnessed when exceptional people are empowered with the latest technical knowledge.

Accenture has always had a strong focus on technology and innovation. With capabilities in digital, cloud, and security, Accenture offers Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology, and Operations services.

An innovative company

To foster an innovation mindset, the company provides continuous learning and upskilling for all its people in the Philippines, enabling them to create out-of-the-box technology-powered solutions for challenging problems. Outsourcing roles are now moving away from transactional tasks and evolving to new ones requiring skills in automation, cloud, data, and security, among others.

Recently recognized as a Great Place to Work and ranking third in the Philippines Best Workplaces in 2022, Accenture is replete with stories of how its people have benefitted from a learning culture and adopted technology to create value and shared success with their clients.

For many, learning new skills and technologies has enabled them to add greater dimension to their roles and the work that they do. Take the case of Michelle, project and program management lead, who joined Accenture as a data analyst. When she realized that automation improved real-time analysis, she took company-provided courses on Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) programming to build an application that connected with the client’s system and automatically generated reports, reducing processing time by 20%.

JP, a learning experience design manager, took up courses on Value Stream Mapping and the Lean Six Sigma method and put that knowledge to use in guiding her team of quality assurance and analytics professionals in simplifying processes so that “the network vendor (can) resolve customer issues quickly and accurately.”

Learning automation enabled Mark, a dialer administrator specialist, to grow his expertise while also strategizing and co-innovating with his team in pioneering outbound services using a dialer system for a foreign gas and electric company. “Automation, especially when it comes to completing reports, certainly makes our job easier. It helps us provide accurate and complete data to our client,” said Mark.

For Chester, a Manila innovation lead, using AI & automation technologies helps him create tools to improve the operations of clients in the health insurance industry. “Through automation, our clients are able to deliver their services in a timely and accurate manner, which is very critical since these impact their customers’ health and livelihood.”

A nurturing environment

Fueling Accenture’s innovative culture is a nurturing work environment that recognizes every person’s unique contribution and growth. Employees are not only given the resources and equipment to do their work; they are also mentored by their superiors and receive encouragement from supportive teams.

Vanessa, a functional analyst, recalls how she was entrusted with deploying several utilities and analytics dashboards as soon as she joined Accenture fresh from college four years ago. She gained confidence early on because of her team. “In the team, experienced leads who have mastered the know-how and fresh graduates who see solutions with a brand new pair of eyes collaborate closely. That’s a winning combo,” she said.

For CJ, business excellence advisory manager, the company’s inclusive and open communications channels and global network were crucial to learning best practices outside of the formal training. “We collaborate with everyone. That’s the beauty of Accenture’s culture: we could reach out to colleagues in our global network regarding initiatives that can be replicated.”

Accenture’s diverse and inclusive culture breeds innovation and opportunities for further learning and upskilling, according to Dathy, associate manager. “My mantra at work is to keep moving and learning,” she said. “Accenture’s culture of respect empowers me to do just that – the company gives equal opportunities for each employee to grow and reach career milestones.”

No way to go but up

The combination of human ingenuity and technology transforms not only businesses but also careers. Raymond knows this well, having left farming for a job in invoice processing at Accenture. Through the company’s learning platforms, he has mastered data analytics technologies and techniques and is now a project management & client business transformation lead, encouraging clients to try new technologies to transform their businesses.

The ability to innovate also opened up new avenues early in the Accenture career of Jimmy, automation lead. Then a cash application analyst, he introduced automation to his team, which led his manager to recommend him for a brand-new role so he can help drive critical business decisions based on metrics and process effectiveness.

For Marian, the skills she developed in data visualization, data analytics, and reporting propelled her career development as a program & project management associate manager. “My ultimate goal is to use this knowledge and help contribute to the business transformation of our clients.”

Having taken every opportunity to upskill, Anne shares Marian’s vision. A business transformation expert, Anne knows fully well how the combination of tech and human creativity empowers us to create meaningful change in the world. “Accenture allows you to grow and learn while being exposed to new technologies and business strategies. We partner with organizations to shape the future and turn smart ideas into reality.”

Want to learn more about Accenture or apply for an open role? Head over to its website. – Rappler.com