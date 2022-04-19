How Accenture is accelerating equality for all employees

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Accenture and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.
Every March – when we celebrate National Women’s Month – we turn to our own businesses and workplaces to focus on our progress on gender equality, while we highlight them and their triumphs.
In line with this, Accenture conducted a study focused on understanding the employee experiences of women.
Here are a few key findings:
The pandemic hit women the hardest
Since the onset of the pandemic, women have been taking on more responsibilities at home and facing employment challenges.
Women are significantly less Net Better Off
Through its Net Better Off framework, Accenture Research interviewed 33 workers in May 2020 and surveyed 6,998 workers and 3,520 customers between September and November 2020. They were from multiple global organizations operating in seven different industries: banking, insurance, healthcare, government, retail, telecommunications, and utilities, and are based in 14 countries within four regions: North America, Europe, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The study was focused on how improving their experiences helped meet their needs across six key dimensions: financial, emotional and mental, relational, physical, purposeful, and employable.
According to the report, women shared that they receive significantly less support from their employers than workers overall in the traditional moments that matter like onboarding, compensation, and life events, with 29% of women reporting low support compared to 26% overall.
20% of women also reported dissatisfaction with their job compared to 17% overall.
Need to maximize what drives human potential for women
The study then noted that it is then imperative to create an inclusive organization where women can thrive by ensuring that women truly belong in it.
To do so, leaders must implement concrete ways workplaces can maximize what drives human potential for women. This includes empowering women to make decisions about their own work and providing skilling and advancement opportunities that support women’s career goals.
Anchoring on the results of this study, Accenture in the Philippines organized a series of virtual events and activities to celebrate International Women’s Day under the theme of “Accelerating Equality for All” with the goal of driving positive change and inspiring meaningful actions toward gender equality from their people, clients, and communities.
Driving inclusion and belonging to support women
Through an equality dialogue and a masterclass on designing for inclusion, the company reinforced how women, male allies, and everyone can better support women from all walks of life and in all aspects.
In a forum entitled Action Fuels Belonging – How to Maximize Human Potential and Progress, Accenture and industry business leaders discussed the value of driving inclusion and belonging in the workplace, at home, and in society, and inspired allies on how to better support women. Hosted by news anchor, columnist, and financial literacy advocate Danie Laurel, it was attended by Accenture employees, external partners, and public viewers.
Watch it here:
The learning sessions on Designing for Inclusion – with inspirational guest Larsen Sandoval, Country Manager of Jabra Philippines, and Accenture leaders – highlighted the value of encouraging diverse skills, personalities, and points of view in the design process when creating solutions, products, services, and processes that work better for everyone.
Empowering women to harness their strengths and be courageous
Accenture in the Philippines also organized a mentoring series dubbed Mentoring Matters – Accenture Women Leaders Acting for Impact which ran on all Wednesdays of March. Through these sessions, Accenture Philippines employees had the opportunity to engage with and be inspired by several women leaders on various topics such as building confidence, leading with compassion, personal branding, and networking, among others.
Additionally, The Modern Female Leader learning session with Ireen Catane, CEO of NTT Ltd., steered participants in discovering how women can lead, learn, and break barriers in a technology-driven world.
Driving gender equality in Accenture
“Accenture is strongly committed to cultivating a culture of equality and creating an inclusive organization where women feel they belong, can advance, and thrive. We support them at all stages of their careers in the company and make sure that we engage in open, honest, and meaningful conversations. By doing so, we empower the women in the organization to take charge of their careers and inspire other women to do the same,” Ambe Tierro, Accenture Technology Centers Lead Philippines, Africa, and Asia Pacific said.
Following Accenture’s goal of a gender-balanced workforce by 2025, the company remains committed to pursuing programs and practices that accelerate equality for women in the whole organization.
For more information on how to drive belonging for women in the workplace, check out the findings of Accenture’s Better to Belong research here. – Rappler.com