Toyota Motor Philippines introduces 2022 model of Toyota Avanza

Leading mobility company Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has officially launched the 2022 update of its well-known and well-loved family vehicle, the Toyota Avanza.

The All-New Avanza is being positioned by TMP as the Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) that is “fit for the fam, guaranteed to bring the joy of driving and more happiness on the road.”

First introduced in the Philippines in 2006, the Avanza has become an image of versatility and reliability perfectly suited for Filipinos’ mobility needs. Developed as a spacious vehicle which can seat 7 people with room to spare for items and luggage, this MPV has been a choice for many for its capability as a trustworthy road companion.

Now on its third generation, the All-New Avanza gets even better value-for-money features and striking design upgrades for its 2022 reinvention.

“The Philippines loves commercial vehicles or CVs. Through the years, MPVs have served as a practical choice for the day-to-day needs of Filipino families,” said TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto during the vehicle launch.

“And we love giving our customers choices! That is why, we are reintroducing our reliable, tried-and-tested model in the compact MPV segment. I am sure this full model change of this well-loved family car will bring more happiness for all,” he added.

The All-New Avanza comes in four variants, each variant developed to cater to specific needs. Truly committed to being an affordable and practical vehicle of choice, suggested retail price for the 2022 Avanza starts at Php 813,000.

The All-New Avanza gets an updated exterior featuring a “sleek and active” design, split-type LED headlamps and for the G variant, 16” alloy wheels. It also comes with additional convenience as it now has the push start button system and a 4.2” TFT Multi-Information display for the G variant, and auto-fold side mirrors for both G and E variants. Better fuel efficiency and improved driving experience is guaranteed with every trip with the new front wheel drive and CVT transmission.

The interior similarly gets the feeling of novelty with the new 2-tone seat material. The All-New Avanza can handle any road trip needs with its flexible 7-seating adjustments with Long Sofa Mode feature and ample luggage space. Controls are within reach and entertainment is guaranteed for the journey with the 8” Audio Display that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity available for the G and E variants, and USB ports available for recharging each family member’s tech.

Safety is always the utmost priority, especially for a family mover such as the All-New Avanza. The G and E variants are equipped with a back camera and back sensor, while the G variant is equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Camera Traffic Alert for easier parking and maneuver. It also features Vehicle Stability Control and 6 SRS airbags (G variant).

The All-New Avanza will be available in all of TMP’s dealerships across the country starting March 7, 2022 with the following variants, colors, and SRP:

The All-New Avanza will be available in all of TMP's dealerships across the country starting March 7, 2022 with the following variants, colors, and SRP: