Greenwich unveils two new seafood offerings

Discover the stars of the SEAson! Greenwich is introducing two new savory seafood offerings to its menu starting February 25 (in Luzon) and March 1 (in Visayas and Mindanao), but for a limited time only!

Featuring its Cajun Shrimp Overload Pizza and Creamy Shrimp Spaghetti, Greenwich is putting its own spin on its pizza and pasta favorites with fresh seafood flavors.

“Greenwich aims to continuously elevate the experience of every Filipino barkada and famkada, by introducing exciting offerings that respond to their meticulous cravings. We know that they will enjoy our new ultimate seafood discoveries that is shrimply overloaded in deliciousness and perfect for every bonding moment,” said Pam Reyes, Greenwich’s head of marketing.

One cannot go wrong with the Cajun Shrimp Overload Pizza which has an interestingly unique flavor. Its crust is topped with flavorful cajun sauce and is loaded with a generous sprinkle of seasoned shrimps, mushrooms, green bell peppers, sauteed onions, and three types of cheese. A 9-inch double-size pizza is priced at P319 only, whenever a pizza craving calls or when just spending quality time together.

Then there’s the Creamy Shrimp Spaghetti that you shouldn’t miss out on. The medley of pasta and the creamy aligue-flavored sauce with shrimps and mushrooms give off a fresh yet familiar taste. It is topped with grated parmesan cheese and fresh parsley to further accentuate the hearty flavors. A solo serving of this mouthwatering dish is priced at P109 only, while a shareable pan good for 3, best enjoyed with one’s family or friends, is priced at P240 only.

These non-meat, seafood-based offerings are every seafood lover’s dream, giving you feelings of comfort in every bite!

Greenwich’s newest pizza and pasta flavors will be available in www.greenwichdelivery.com, via #5-55-55 hotline, Greenwich Barkada Messenger, GrabFood, foodpanda, take-out, or for dine in at any of our stores found here: https://stores.jfc.com.ph/greenwich.html. – Rappler.com