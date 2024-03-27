Travel with Qantas to select cities in Australia, get a Sydney stop for free

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipinos and international students traveling to Australia and New Zealand are in for a treat when you book your flights with Qantas

Heading to Australia? Qantas Airways is offering a free stop in Sydney for Filipinos booking flights to select cities in Australia and New Zealand. Yes, you read that right – all for free!

How to avail the free Sydney stop

If you’re traveling from Manila to Melbourne, Brisbane, or Adelaide in Australia or to Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, or Queenstown in New Zealand, you are eligible to redeem this free Sydney stop.

Here’s how:

Visit Qantas.com Go to the multi-city page Flight 1 – enter Manila in the ‘From’ field and Sydney in the ‘To’ field. Select your date of departure. Flight 2 – enter Sydney in the ‘From’ field and any of the eligible cities into the ‘To’ field. Select your date of departure. You may add more flights as you wish. The final ‘To’ destination will be Manila. Enter the number of passengers Click ‘Search Flights’

In the example above, the additional flight from Sydney to Melbourne will not incur additional costs. The fare will cost the same as a single Manila to Melbourne flight. Take a look at the estimated fares below.

But please take note that these are just sample fares and are subject to change.

Things to do in Sydney

Why drop by in Sydney? There are many things that you can do there including a day trip to the Blue Mountains where you can visit a wildlife park and see koalas, kangaroos, crocodiles, and other animals, go on an adventure at Scenic World, and see the majestic Three Sisters rock formation with your own eyes.

You can also go on a Sydney Harbour sightseeing cruise or join a guided walking tour to explore Sydney’s rich culture and heritage by foot. And while you’re there, don’t forget to enjoy Sydney’s food, wine, and nightlife.

Enjoy a taste of Sydney with this guided excursion to Barangaroo and The Rocks. Sample Italian, Thai, and pub grub dishes that are all already included in the tour package. If you want to go for hearty meals, join this secret food tour and feast on Sydney rock oysters, veal and chorizo sausage rolls, fried stuffed zucchini flowers, and more! Cap your food adventure with a bang with the Skyfeast Dining Experience at the Sydney Tower. Indulge in a lunch or dinner buffet in the highest revolving restaurant in the Southern Hemisphere while enjoying a breathtaking 360 view of Sydney Harbour Bridge, Circular Quay and the Blue Mountains.

These activities and more are also available at Qantas.com and can be conveniently booked along with your flight.

Additional perks for international students going to Australia and New Zealand

If you’re an international student flying from Manila to Australia or New Zealand to study, Qantas has a treat for you.

Book your student offer flight with Qantas and get a 10% discount on economy class fares. This includes a much bigger 40 kg baggage allowance than the usual economy flight so you can bring more of the things that matter to you as you enter this new chapter in your life.

This promo is exclusive to student visa holders and their family members for booking until September 30, 2024. The travel must also be completed by September 30, 2025. Find out how to book here. What are you waiting for? Head to the Down Under with Qantas, the airline that knows Australia best. – Rappler.com