The Velaris Residences: Capturing the pulse of a new megalopolis

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

An iconic megalopolis is emerging, and The Velaris Residences is at the heart of it

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by The Velaris Residences and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

The term “megalopolis” might sound like something straight out of a comic book, but it’s emerging now in the heart of Manila.

With road developments and booming economic activity in store, the vibrant megalopolis of Circumferential Road 5 (C-5) is entering a new wave of growth that aims to introduce a community that modern Filipinos ought to take note of.

Are you ready to be a part of this new wave?

But first, what’s a “megalopolis?”

A megalopolis, ‘super city’, or ‘megaregion’ is a group of progressive complexes found in a large urban area made up of closely-connected cities. They are often located in areas with good transportation and roads.

Examples of megalopolis have appeared globally in developing countries such as India, the United States, and Japan. If you’ve ever been to Japan, think of the convenience that comes with having a train line close to your area, and the bustling communities that benefit both citizens and tourists.

This time around, our familiar C-5 Road is emerging as a vibrant megalopolis with the presence of large estates by the country’s biggest developers – Bridgetowne by Robinsons Land, Parklinks by Ayala Land, SMDC Estate, Eastwood City and Arcovia City by Megaworld, Ortigas East by Ortigas Land and The Grove by Rockwell. What was once an urban backwater that mainly connects the major cities of Pasig and QC, C-5 has undergone a tremendous transformation. Now, its growth and impact can’t be denied as it offers a wealth of benefits for Filipinos.

Bridgetowne: The centerpiece of the C-5 megalopolis

Bridgetowne is a master-planned, sprawling enclave that is centrally located at the pulse of the C-5 megalopolis. It has become a destination estate with its enviable list of destination-worthy locators such as the Opus Mall, The Victor Statue by globally recognized artist Jefrë, Bridgetowne’s scenic bridge, Grade A offices, FIFA-preferred football field, and Central Park.

The Velaris vision

Enter The Velaris Residences, a 45-story premium condominium rising at the heart of Bridgetowne. It’s the pilot development of RHK Land, a joint venture between international property leader Hongkong Land and local real estate giant Robinsons Land Corporation.

Comprising one-to-four-bedroom suites and penthouses, The Velaris Residences has masterfully-designed units with premium finishes. The amenities of the condominium resemble club-like facilities and also host smart home features that promise future-ready convenience.

An intentional design philosophy is at the heart of The Velaris Residences, as they embrace the resident’s interactions with the property at each point of the design process – a must for any luxury condominium nestled in a bustling megalopolis.

Recognized as one of the finest condominiums in the world

The luxury condominium has collected many international awards. The Velaris Residences has been awarded in the high-rise residential development category of the Asia Pacific Property Awards for two years in a row in 2021 and 2022. It also won best condo interior design and received a nod as a highly commended property in the best high-end development in Metro Manila category of the 9th Property Guru Philippines Property Awards.

With its numerous prestigious awards, top-tier home features, and prime location center of the C-5 megalopolis, The Velaris Residence is a worthy investment that makes sure that residents experience luxury inside and outside their homes.

The Velaris Residences’ construction is currently in full swing. Their first tower topped off last June 6, while their second tower is launching this year.

To experience The Velaris Residences yourself first-hand, you may book a private tour of the property’s show gallery in Bridgetowne by calling +63 919 086 0888. You can also visit thevelarisresidences.com to learn more. – Rappler.com