RCI brushes off protest over eviction of 50,000 Nasugbu residents

Some of the affected residents are agrarian reform beneficiaries. Roxas and Company Inc. says they are firm on their position to comply with the DAR mandate.

MANILA, Philippines – Roxas and Company Inc. (RCI) brushed off a recent protest regarding an impending eviction of around 50,000 residents in Nasugbu, Batangas, some of whom are agrarian reform beneficiaries.

RCI, the holding company of the Roxas group, said in a statement on Monday, June 10, that there is “no truth to the statements” and that they are “perplexed as to where these libelous information are coming from.”

Last week, on June 6, Nasugbu Vice Mayor Mildred Sanchez led residents and local government officials to protest in Makati over the possible eviction.

“Among the affected areas include Barangay Aga, a whole barangay that would be demolished to make way for RCI’s planned real estate development,” the statement of the delegation said on Friday, June 7.

The company clarified there are no actions planned yet on the properties and affected parties “until our company receives further instructions from the Department of Agrarian Reform.”

RCI owns several hundred hectares of land in Nasugbu. Last May, Nasugbu Mayor Antonio Jose Barcelon threatened to close RCI’s Haciendas Palico, Banilad, and Caylaway, as the company failed to settle real estate property taxes.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Roxaco Land Corporation, “was incorporated in April 1988 by the principals of RCI for the purpose of acquiring real estate for investment, development and sale.”

“As regards the alleged 50,000 affected individuals, RCI is firm on its position to comply with the DAR (Department of Agrarian Reform) mandate, and that the company is willing to cooperate with the affected barangays to minimize disruption within their areas, if any,” the company’s statement said.

‘Not asking for too much’

Prior to the protest, the local government issued Sangguniang Bayan Resolution No. 116 that calls on banking institutions not grant loans or financial support to RCI until it settles the land disputes with agrarian reform beneficiaries.

“Hindi po kami humihingi ng sobra ‘yun lang pong nararapat sa mga tao,” Sanchez told Rappler in a message. “Inilabas lang po ang hinaing ng mga tao ayon sa karapatan nila. Tumulong at sumama ang Sangguniang Bayan para po mapakinggan ang hinaing.”

(We are not asking for too much, only what is right for the people. The people aired their demands according to their rights. The municipal council helped and went with them so that they will be heard.)

Sanchez’s delegation to Makati last week visited the offices of RCI, the Bank of the Philippine Islands, and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

They also went to DAR, Land Bank of the Philippines, and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, to give copies of the resolution.

In February, DAR said 1,200 farmers in Hacienda Palico, Banilad, and Caylaway will be given parcels of land under an order from the department that became final and executory in January 2024.

The compromise agreement between farmers and RCI states that one-half of RCI’s property, which is around 1,322 hectares, will be up for distribution to the farmer-beneficiaries. – Rappler.com