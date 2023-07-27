Exploring Mapúa University’s Business and Health Sciences Program

We take a tour of the campus and get to know the university’s new course offerings

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Mapúa University and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Did you know that Mapúa is now offering new undergraduate programs on medical technology, global management, financial technology, business intelligence and analytics, real estate management, and marketing? Plus, they’ll also be adding nursing to their roster soon.

Yes, one of the country’s leading engineering, sciences, and information technology universities is helping students gain degrees in health sciences and business courses.

Mapúa University has collaborated with Arizona State University (ASU) to establish new programs at the Mapúa University Makati Campus. This includes their School of Health Sciences as well as the E.T. Yuchengco School of Business.

Arizona State University (ASU) has been ranked America’s most innovative university, ahead of Stanford and MIT, by the U.S. News & World Report over the past eight years. ASU is also among the top 1% of universities worldwide, ranked by the Center for World University Ranking 2022-2023, and among the top 150 universities worldwide by the Shanghai Ranking, 2022. The collaboration between the two universities will train students to become more global-ready through courses co-lectured by Mapúa and ASU faculty, ASU enhanced curriculum and opportunities for exchange student programs and internships abroad.

This partnership feeds into the school’s strategies for student success. This creates opportunities for students to have a global immersion as they would get access to world-class ASU content and signature ASU-Cintana Alliance courses, co-lectured classes with ASU, as well as student exchange programs.

Mapúa also gives students real-world experiential learning opportunities with micro-credentials that give students a more competitive advantage upon employment. These include certifications for advanced Excel, media literacy, use of Power BI, Salesforce, Python, and more.

Mapúa is also empowering its students to gain digital mastery through the various programs they offer together with ASU.

The school also built new facilities on its Makati campus to help support students’ academic and experiential learning even further including advanced and immersive simulation rooms, a global classroom, and more.

In this video, we find out exactly how these new programs work and what students can gain when they enroll with Mapúa. We also take a tour of their new state-of-the-art facilities.

For more information, visit Mapúa.edu.ph. – Rappler.com