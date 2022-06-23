See the world through a rainbow lens: Why LGBTQ+ inclusivity matters

A roundtable discussion where we learn from the perspectives of LGBTQ+ professionals on what a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace looks like

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by TaskUs and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

The global movement for LGBTQ+ rights has had big wins in recent years, but we’re still far from achieving true inclusivity and equality.

In places like the Philippines for example, we continue to struggle passing into law the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression Equality Bill (SOGIE) which will grant equal rights recognized by the constitution to members of the LGBTQ+ community. Members of the community also struggle with intolerance and prejudice even in a country that supposedly is more accepting of gender non-conforming individuals.

This poses a problem in multiple facets of society, and a common place where instances of discrimination are being experienced is in the workplace. So in this roundtable discussion, together with TaskUs, we attempt to explain why inclusivity talks still matter and how to make the workplace a better place for everyone through diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices.

In this roundtable discussion, we will tackle why the Philippines still struggles with making everyone feel safe and comfortable in the workplace, and what an ideal environment should look and feel like from a global perspective. We talk about the experiences that LGBTQ+ members face daily, and why this is beyond a policy issue but also a cultural one.

“While we’ve seen progress in recognizing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, we know that there is still much to do, especially in the workplace,” said Addi Dela Cruz, TaskUs director for brand strategy & channels and co-lead of Unicorns@TaskUs, an employee-led resource group for the LGBTQ+ members and allies of TaskUs.

We also touch on policies companies have begun exploring to make LGBTQ+ professionals feel safer, and whether or not they are enough. And we also look at actions that can be taken on an individual level, whether you’re part of the community or an ally. And lastly, we talk about the future of DE&I, and why these values are important for the younger generations.

“Workplaces, no matter how big or small, should make sure that barriers to realizing one’s full potential should not exist, especially for their employees who are part of minority groups such as the LGBTQ+ community, women, and even Persons with Disabilities,” added Ana Marfil, senior director for global diversity & inclusion at TaskUs.

“See the world through a rainbow lens: A roundtable discussion on why LGBTQ+ inclusivity matters” will be hosted by Rica Salomon, a proud transgender woman who is known for being a Tiktok content creator, make up artist, and the Co-Founder of Kayu Beauty.

She will be joined by Your Millennial Psychologist Riyan Portuguez, RPm, RPsy; disability rights advocate Markus Operiano; TaskUs director of brand and strategy channels Addi Dela Cruz; and TaskUs senior director for diversity & inclusion Ana Marfil.

Riyan Portuguez is known as Your Millennial Psychologist on YouTube and social media. She took her undergraduate and master’s of Psychology at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines. She is a registered psychologist and psychometrician. Riyan is the co-chairperson of the Psychological Association of the Philippines’ LGBT Psychology Special Interest Group.

Markus Operiano is a disability rights advocate. He recently finished his MA in Political Science, Major in Global Politics at the Ateneo de Manila University School of Social Sciences. He was a US Department of State’s Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Academic Fellow at the University of Massachusetts – Amherst. Currently, he is working to strengthen the capabilities of local government functionaries through the Local Governance and Development Office of the Development Academy of the Philippines.

Addi has been with TaskUs for over five years as head of global brand strategy. He also leads the TaskUs Unicorns, an employee-led resource group for LGBTQIA+ members in the workplace. Outside the office, he’s taking his graduate studies in sustainability management.

Meanwhile, Ana Marfil has over 15 years of experience leading talent management and diversity, equity and inclusion in different sectors across the Americas territory. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Psychology, a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology and also trained as an Executive Coach. She is passionate about building inclusive workplaces and how to help organizations thrive through a sense of belonging. She is currently leading the global diversity, equity and inclusion at TaskUs. Ana is based in Dallas, Texas in the United States.

Catch the show live on June 28 at 8:00 pm. Bookmark this page so you don’t miss it! – Rappler.com