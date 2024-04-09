Negros Occidental town under state of calamity due to drought | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

San Enrique town in Negros Occidental declares a state of calamity to allow the use of reserved funds to cushion the impact of the El Niño phenomenon. Mayor Jilson Tubillara says 90% of the town’s rice fields already dried up.

‘Some People Need Killing’ author Patricia Evangelista emphasizes the important part played by the families in telling the stories of the drug war victims.

The Supreme Court upholds the dismissal of the disqualification case against Senator Raffy Tulfo. It explains that Tulfo’s alleged wife, Julieta Licup Pearson, failed to file in time the appropriate case with the Senate Electoral Tribunal.

The Vatican on Monday, April 8, reaffirms its opposition to sex changes, gender theory and surrogate parenthood, as well as abortion and euthanasia. ‘Dignitas infinita’ or ‘Infinite dignity’ describes what the Church perceives as threats to human dignity.

Bangsamoro pop singer Shaira Moro announces her viral hit song ‘Selos’ will be returning to online streaming platforms. She says her team reached an agreement with the camp of Australian singer-songwriter Lenka. – Rappler.com