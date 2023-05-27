SSS implements online filing of Disability Claim Applications

PRESS RELEASE: To use the online facility, members must have a registered account in the My.SSS Portal in the SSS website and a UMID enrolled as an ATM or an approved disbursement account in the Disbursement Account Enrollment Module

The Social Security System (SSS) announces that Social Security Disability Benefit claim applications can already be filed online through the My.SSS Portal since January 2023.

SSS president and CEO Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said the provision of the online facility is part of the SSS’ continuous compliance with the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Services Delivery Act of 2018 through the streamlining, simplification, and automation of all its benefit processes.

“With the implementation of Online Filing of Disability Claim Applications under our Social Security Program, we are proud to say that we have finally put all SSS benefit and loan programs onto online platforms. Our members can access them at their convenience 24/7, without the need to visit our branches,” Macasaet said.

To use the online Disability Claim Application (DCA) facility, members must have a registered account in the My.SSS Portal in the SSS website at www.sss.gov.ph and a Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) Card enrolled as an ATM or an approved disbursement account in the Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM).

Members can access this facility by logging in to their My.SSS account and clicking “Apply for Disability Claim” under the Benefits Tab. The system will validate the member’s records and eligibility to the benefit upon online application, where the results will be displayed on-screen.

Qualified members will be required to upload supporting documents, such as a medical certificate issued or accomplished by their attending physician within the last six months, and other documents deemed necessary by the SSS.

All DCAs are subject to medical evaluation. Members who are required to report for Physical Examination and Interview (PEI) at the Medical Evaluation Center of any SSS Branch will be given 20 days from the date of e-mail notification to comply. Otherwise, the transaction will be rejected.

Applicable notifications will be sent to the registered e-mail addresses of members, such as acknowledgment of successful submission; compliance to report for PEI; approval, rejection, or denial of claim; and/or other notifications deemed necessary by the SSS.

Meanwhile, DCAs with the following conditions must be filed at any SSS Branch:

The member is incapacitated, under guardianship, or confined in an applicable institution, such as a penitentiary, correctional, or rehabilitation institution The Portability Law or Bilateral Social Security Agreement will be applied. With adjustment or for re-adjudication of claim Unclaimed benefit of deceased member Other conditions/cases as may be determined by the SSS

The SSS Disability Benefit is a cash benefit granted to a member who becomes permanently disabled either partially or totally. A member must have at least 36 monthly contributions before the semester of disability to qualify for a lifetime monthly pension, in case of total disability cases; or a monthly pension for a specified number of months for partial disability cases.

Those who have not met the said required number of contributions but have at least one monthly contribution before the semester of disability will only qualify for a lump sum disability benefit, based on the guidelines provided under the Social Security Law.

For more details about the program, members may read SSS Circular No. 2022-039 at https://bit.ly/SSSCI2022-039 or watch the eSSSkwela Webinar Episode 9 on YouTube at https://bit.ly/eSSSkwelaEP9. Other information about the SSS Disability Benefit can also be accessed in the Knowledgebase Section of the uSSSap Tayo Portal at https://crms.sss.gov.ph. – Rappler.com