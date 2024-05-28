Benilde launches ‘Open Design and Art 2024’ exhibit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: Exhibitions of selected proposals will be open to the public from May 23 until June 30, 2024

The following is a press release from Benilde Open.

De La Salle College of Saint Benilde has opened the exhibit of the first Benilde Open Design and Art 2024.

In synergy with De La Salle University and the Embassy of Switzerland, the exhibit showcases the works of creatives from all fields of design and art who were each selected to receive a grant of P300,000 to realize their projects.

Only 27 out of 324 proposals were selected to take part in this exhibit.

The 10 grantees of Benilde Open include works by Nice Buenaventura and Costantino Zicarelli, RJ Fernandez, Lyra Garcellano, Aaron Kaiser Garcia, Rambie Lim, Gabe Mercado, Lala Monserrat in collaboration with Russ Ligtas, Geric Cruz and Jazel Kristin, Issay Rodriguez, Mikayla Teodoro, Michael Vea, and Errol Balcos.

There is also a category which features the realized projects of 17 Benilde students called Best of Benilde. They received the grant and full curatorial support. The grantees are Louisa Ray Cagaligen, Xandrix Antaso Corpuz Jr., Danielle Cusi, Asia Entico, Gela Mae C. Gamil, Veronica Landig, Pia Maghirang, Earl John Marquez, Rexcel Cariaga and Dars Juson, Camille Jay Pinton, Brian Ilustrisimo Razon, Jonas Roque, Shane Mariel Figuerra, Charles Cedric Quianzon, John Patrick Pascua, Maria Abigail Uson, Akira Watanabe, Liezel Ann Nierves, Glaeor Magne Dominguez, Mariana Julian Bernal with faculty mentor Alejandro Hector Reyes, Jasmine Fiona Tan, and Jasmila Clarisse San.

The final works range from video, textiles, puppetry, visual art, apps, augmented reality, sculpture, photography, software, and more.

Also on exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) Manila are pieces by renowned Swiss artist Heidi Bucher (1926-1993). The exhibition Heidi Bucher: and pull yesterday into today comes to Manila after its two successful shows in Seoul, South Korea, and Beijing, China.

Benilde Open Design + Art and Best of Benilde Exhibitions will run until June 30, 2024, at several spaces in De La Salle College of Saint Benilde – School of Design + Arts (SDA) Campus, Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) Manila, and Hub for Innovation. Weekly free tours for the public will be provided every 20 minutes from the lobby of the SDA campus.

There will also be scheduled public programs and talks, including a conversation on Swiss artist Heidi Bucher featuring her sons Indigo and Mayo, activities, and fireside chats on creative courage, grant proposal writing, women in design and architecture, and creative industry unicorns.

The Benilde Open grantees and Best of Benilde students will also have a lineup of talks and activities on puppetry, psychogeography, performance, fashion, and board games, while Benilde faculty will host a series of workshops on printmaking, prosthetics, intellectual property and lesson plan design with exhibitions. These are open to students, faculty, and non-Benildeans.

Exhibition partners of Benilde Open Design + Art are Airlines, Malayan Insurance, Uratex, Lopez Memorial Museum, and POWER MAC Center. Media partners are Lifestyle.INQ, Rappler, and Manila Bulletin.

For more information and schedule of activities, you may visit www.benilde.edu.ph/benilde-open/ or social media @benildeopen. – Rappler.com