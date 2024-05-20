UP Political Society to hold CSSP elections debate on May 23 to 24

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: PASABOG will be held on May 23 to 24, 4 to 6:30 pm, at the AS Lobby in Palma Hall, UP Diliman

The following is a press release from the UP Political Society.

With the steadfast approach of the student council elections, the UP Political Society (UP POLSCi) once more seeks to empower the participation of the CSSP student body through its 12th iteration of PASABOG: The CSSP Elections Debate that will be held on May 23 to 24, 4 to 6:30 pm, at the AS Lobby located in Palma Hall, UP Diliman.

Day 1 will focus on the running standard bearers and councilors, while Day 2 will highlight the Department Representatives of the College of Social Sciences and Philosophy (CSSP).

Guided by the principles of Leadership, Service, Excellence, and Politics, PASABOG is conducted annually by UP POLSCi to serve as an avenue for the CSSP studentry to become well-informed on the aspiring candidates’ principles, opinions, and platforms.

Across the two-day event, various council hopefuls will participate in the question and answer, debate, and open forum segments to shed a better light on their intentions and goals in vying for a position.

This year, PASABOG 2024 with the theme of “Aligning Struggles, Declining Puzzles,” aims to draw emphasis upon the necessity of bridging the gaps between student leaders and their parties granted that they share the end goal of serving their constituents: the Greater CSSP Community.

Ultimately, the struggles faced by the community on the university and national scales align, but it is only through genuine unity among sectors that these problems can be puzzled out and the people’s needs can be collectively addressed.

Leading up to the event proper, PASABOG will also be running social media campaigns through its Facebook page to give the students a more in-depth view of the candidates’ and the parties’ profiles.

Moreover, through the interview series Pasadahan, PASABOG seeks to amplify the students’ voices by giving them the opportunity to voice their desires in order to further amplify the public’s ideal student leaders.

PASABOG 2024 will also be streamed in real-time through Facebook live on both days of the event to better deliver reliable information on the candidates to the student body.

You may watch the event or find more details about it through their Facebook page, PASABOG: The CSSP Elections Debate, or by clicking the following link: https://www.facebook.com/PasabogCSSP. – Rappler.com