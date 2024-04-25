Call for participants: MAD Debate Cup 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: Teams aspiring to participate in the tournament can register until April 26, 2024

The following is a press release from MAD Philippines.

The Movement Against Disinformation (MAD), in partnership with Lyceum of the Philippines University – College of Law, proudly presents the inaugural MAD Debate Cup 2024, scheduled for May 12 and 19, 2024. This new debate competition invites law students to critically examine the pervasive issue of disinformation and its harmful effects to individuals and to our society. The central theme of the competition focuses on the spread of disinformation in emerging media landscapes, delving into cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence, big tech, social media, deep fakes, online fake news, and information ops.

Conceived by MAD, a diverse non-partisan coalition comprising members from academia, the legal profession, civil society organizations, international and local non-governmental organizations, and other advocacy groups, this tournament aims to combat the systematic and unregulated dissemination of disinformation on social media platforms. This phenomenon is seen as a genuine and significant threat to democracy, good governance, and human rights. In line with its ongoing commitment to raise awareness about disinformation, MAD has organized this debate cup to provide a platform for law students to engage in discussions and address emerging issues related to disinformation propagated through rapidly evolving media technologies.

Teams aspiring to participate in the tournament can still register until April 26, 2024.

Venue: LPU – College of Law, Makati and LPU Manila

Competition Dates: May 12 (Prelims) and May 19 (Semis and Finals)

Debate Format: Oxford-Oregon Format

Prizes: Php 10,000 cash prize for the top-performing team

This tournament serves as a dynamic arena where future legal practitioners can refine their debating skills, connect with peers and seasoned professionals, and potentially influence national-level public discourse. Through this event, MAD aims to cultivate a new generation of advocates equipped to uphold truth and critically engage with the multifaceted challenges posed by disinformation.

This project is made possible through partnerships with Cruz Marcelo & Tenefrancia, R.V. Domingo & Associates, Bello Valdez & Esguerra, in cooperation with Mawis Law Office, and sponsored by La Viña Zarate & Associates and Taton Law.

For questions and clarifications, please email us at madphilippines2021@gmail.com. – Rappler.com