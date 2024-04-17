Call for entries: 2024 Galing Pook Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from Galing Pook Foundation.

The pursuit of excellence in local governance takes center stage once again as the Galing Pook Foundation, in partnership with SM Prime Holdings Inc. and the Department of the Interior and Local Government – Local Government Academy (LGA), opened the search for the 10 outstanding local governance programs for 2024.

“LGA and the Galing Pook share a common goal of fostering and enabling excellence in local governance. We believe that excellence in local governance is key to national development in both contributing to the major development and economic indicators while also creating meaningful impact on the lives of our communities,” said LGA Executive Director Thelma Vecina.

Building on its four-year collaboration, SM Prime reaffirms its dedication to highlighting best practices in local governance. “Throughout previous cycles, we’ve witnessed the remarkable resilience and innovation of LGUs in addressing challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Liza Silerio, vice president for Corporate Compliance Group for SM Supermalls.

“Effective local governance not only drives economic progress but also fosters enduring partnerships between public and private sectors. We eagerly await entries from empowered LGUs with sustainable, replicable programs,” she added.

Chairperson Mel Sarmiento of the Galing Pook Foundation stressed the importance of showcasing pioneering models amidst global shifts: “Our rapidly changing world demands innovative solutions. We urge local governments to share their exemplary programs as beacons of inspiration. Participate in the 2024 Galing Pook Awards and let us celebrate and glean insights from initiatives that elevate our communities.”

The 2024 Galing Pook Awards welcomes entries from all levels of local government, including barangays, cities, municipalities, and provinces. Entries are encouraged to showcase initiatives that reflect meaningful collaboration within local government units, regardless of whether the program was initiated independently or jointly with NGOs, CSOs, or other LGUs. To qualify, programs must have been operational for a minimum of two years prior to the submission deadline, and demonstrate verifiable and significant results.

Encourage your LGUs to join the 2024 Galing Pook Awards!

How to join?

Fill out the application form here: https://bit.ly/2024GalingPookAwards. Tell us in writing your innovative practices and outstanding initiatives. Don’t forget to attach photos/videos of your programs. Submit your application form by completing the Google Form. A copy of the form you submitted will also be sent to you via email. Deadline is on June 28, 2024, Friday, 11:59 PM PHT.

