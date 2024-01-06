Corrections: January 2024

Already have Rappler+?
to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Here are the articles with corrections for January 2024
This is Rappler’s corrections page for January 2024. Please read the Editor’s Note in each of these reports:
– Rappler.com
{{ item.sitename }}
{{ item.primarytopic }}
{{ item.primarytopic }}
Checking your Rappler+ subscription...
Upgrade to Rappler+ for exclusive content and unlimited access.
Why is it important to subscribe? Learn more
You are subscribed to Rappler+
Join Rappler+
Donate
Donate
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.