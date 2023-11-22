UP IT experts reject Huawei, urge to retain Cisco ICT systems

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UP's IT experts say the benefits from the current set-up provided by Cisco far outweigh the consequences of switching to Huawei

Members of the University of the Philippines System Information and Communications Technology Committee (UP System-ICT Committee) expressed opposition to the entry of Chinese ICT giant Huawei to replace existing Cisco IT systems in a planned upgrade of its existing network infrastructure.

At least 12 members of the UP System-ICT Committee have signed a common position paper, dated November 15 and submitted to the UP Administration. They opposed the reported entry of Huawei to replace the existing infrastructure system established and maintained by Cisco.

They said the benefits from the current set-up provided by Cisco far outweigh the consequences of switching to Huawei, claiming Huawei’s technology has not been subjected to rigorous testing and due diligence study.

What the position paper says

In their position paper, UP System-ICT Committee members acknowledged any potential vulnerability of UP’s network infrastructures, saying that “through our network infrastructures and with access to our gateway routers, cyber actors can monitor, modify, and deny traffic to and from the UP networks.”

They added, “We are also aware that cyber actors with access to our internal routing and switching infrastructures can monitor, modify, and deny traffic to and from key hosts inside the UP networks and that through this same access, cyber actors can perform harmful operations and do actions that could steal, delete, and alter our academic, administrative, and research data.”

That being said, the collective position of the signatories was to maintain the use of specifications based on the network equipment and devices they currently have installed, running, and maintained in the UP System and in its constituent universities.

The signatories argued introducing a new player in the form of Huawei could only trigger problems in the UP infrastructure network because of what they considered “unnecessary risks” arising from the “untested and unfamiliar devices” of the Chinese ICT giant.

The paper explained one reason was “To ensure 100% compatibility with our existing network devices (transceivers, network controllers), including back-up devices and modules, in which the University has heavily invested in over several years. Introducing untested and unfamiliar devices has a high level of risk on the reliability of the network infrastructure,”

They also cited the necessity to keep the technical knowledge and skills obtained by the UP IT personnel and that introducing a new player in Huawei does not necessarily mean UP could use the knowledge and skills of its IT personnel.

They added that switching to Huawei may introduce issues with regard to compliance with “existing partnership agreements with international partners, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States of America.”

UP Manila currently has a partnership agreement with the US NIH, and maintaining compliance would entail keeping the use of equipment that wouldn’t potentially compromise the integrity and security of its existing infrastructure and systems.

Additionally, the signatories said UP’s current security setup “is already very stable, and introducing major changes in the network infrastructures will definitely open the University to unnecessary cybersecurity risks.”

The statement comes against the current background of aggressive cyber attacks targeting academic as well as government institutions such as De La Salle University, PhilHealth, the Philippine Statistics Authority, and the Department of Science and Technology.

Huawei remains in the scope of the US as a potential security threat, with other western countries such as Britain, France, and Sweden also placing limits and bans as far as network equipment for their domestic telecommunications companies are concerned.”

State-owned media outlet CGTN, quoting Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in June, denounced the claims in EU circles, saying the European Commission “cannot provide any evidence. This is a typical case of presumption of guilt.” – Rappler.com