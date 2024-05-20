Join Henry’s Camera Photo Fiesta 2024 for deals, masterclass for pros

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 2-day event will run from May 24 to 25 at the 5th floor of One Ayala Makati

This is a press release from Henry’s Cameras.

MANILA, Philippines – Leading photography retailer Henry’s Cameras is holding its much-awaited Photo Fiesta, scheduled to take place on May 24 to 25, at the 5th floor of One Ayala Makati. This two-day event promises to be a haven for photography enthusiasts, hobbyists, and professionals alike, offering an immersive experience celebrating the art of photography.

This year’s photo fiesta event aims to bring together individuals with a deep passion for photography, creating a platform for learning, networking, and creative inspiration. From seasoned professionals to budding hobbyists, everyone is invited to join for a weekend filled with exploration, education, and excitement in an experience zone where they could enjoy tinkering with cameras and accessories from participating brands.

The following brands will take part in the photo fiesta: Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Canon, Nikon, DJI, GoPro, Insta360, Fujifilm Instax, Pgytech, Kingma, Fotopro, Lexar, Samyang, Smallrig, Sigma, Benro, Aputure, Godox, Tamron, Saramonic, Hollyland, Hohem, Radiant Imaging Labs, and CMJ Tech.

Henry’s Cameras will also showcase its commitment to supporting content creators, hobbyists, and photographers of all levels. As a leading provider of photography, videography, and content creation gear, Henry’s Cameras offers a wide range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of creatives worldwide.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of activities, including:

Workshops and seminars: Learn from industry experts and seasoned professionals as they share insights, tips, and techniques to enhance your photography skills.

Hands-on demonstrations: Experience the latest photography equipment and gear firsthand, with opportunities to test and try out cutting-edge cameras, lenses, and accessories.

Networking opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals, forge new friendships, and expand your professional network within the photography community.

Special promos: Get great deals on photography equipment and accessories exclusive to this two-day event!

Attend the photo fiesta and immerse yourself in a world of creativity, innovation, and endless possibilities. Admission to the event is free, making it accessible to all who share a love for photography. Mark your calendars for May 24 to 25, 2024, and prepare to capture moments that last a lifetime.

For more information and updates on the Photography Extravaganza, please visit www.henryscameraphoto.com or follow @henrysprofessional on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. – Rappler.com