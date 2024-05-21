Spanish Film Festival screens 4 movies about sports May 23 to 26 at Shangri-La Plaza

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from PELÍCULA>Pelikula Spanish Film Festival.

This year’s PELÍCULA>Pelikula Spanish Film Festival starts early with a special section dedicated to sports. Coinciding with the last match of La Liga, the top division of the Spanish football league system, from May 23 to 26, four Spanish language films will be screened at the Shangri-La Plaza’s Red Carpet Theatre in Mandaluyong, prior to the main Festival which will be held on the first week of October.

All the screenings are FREE entrance on a first-come, first-served basis. All the movies are in Spanish with English subtitles. For updates, please visit the Facebook and Instagram page of Instituto Cervantes.

The PELÍCULA>Pelikula Spanish Film Festival is organized by Instituto Cervantes, the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, the AECID and La Liga, in collaboration with Shangri-La Plaza’s Red Carpet Theatre, the Film Development Council of the Philippines, and with the support of Philippine Transmarine Carriers, Inc.

The films

Días de futbol (David Serrano, 2003). A group of friends who, unhappy with how their lives turned out, attempt to form a football team, just like when they were young, to see if they can finally win something in their lives.

La Gran Familia Española (Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, 2013). During the World Cup Final in South Africa, while all of Spain comes to a standstill, a wedding takes place, and a family with five children also faces the most important game of their life.

Futbolín (Juan José Campanella, 2013). An animated film about Amadeo, a shy boy who will have to face a skilled rival known as “El Crack”, counts on the invaluable help of some foosball players led by the “Wing”, a charismatic right winger.

Campeonex (Javier Fesser, 2023). Sequel to the 2018 film Campeones, which was also shown in the 2018 Pelikula Film Festival, our team of “champions” abandons basketball for track and field. Between the harsh demands of the new discipline and the rookie coach’s surprising ability to attract all sorts of misfortunes, everything turns out upside down.

For further information kindly contact cenmni@cervantes.es or (632) 8526 1482. – Rappler.com